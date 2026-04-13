On a damp, chilly Friday evening in March, I decided an early celebration was in order for my soon-to-be college graduate son. Given his love of steakhouses, we chose the newer Lexington outpost of chef Jason Carron’s Post 1917, which opened last year in Lexington Center. The restaurant’s enveloping warmth is created through polished contemporary design: soft lighting, dark tones, gold accents, and a brick wall running the length of the main dining room. A wall of three large arches separates the dining room from the expansive bar, illuminated by a striking row of matching chandeliers stretching the length of the space. Downstairs from the bar is a newer function area designed for private events.

Bone-in Ribeye

Sumptuous Setting

We settled into a table near the large windows overlooking Waltham Street. White tablecloths, flickering votives, and a welcoming host created a cozy yet luxurious atmosphere. Comfortable jewel-toned green leather chairs complemented the velvet banquettes lining the perimeter of the dining room and bar, making the space feel cohesive and thoughtfully designed. Our server, Sebastian—who has been with Chef Carron since the opening of the first Post 1917 in Reading in 2024— immediately set a relaxed tone. He took care to ask about dietary preferences and allergies, but also about what we most enjoyed eating. Once he learned that I wanted to explore the restaurant’s seafood offerings while my son was focused on the classic steakhouse experience, Sebastian guided us skillfully through the well-curated menu.

The interior

We began with cocktails. I chose a refreshing cucumber martini with a Tajín rim thoughtfully placed on only half of the oversized glass, allowing me to enjoy the drink both with and without the spice. My son ordered the USDA Prime Old Fashioned, made with prime fat-washed Old Forester bourbon, which was smooth and rich. Six briny Ninigret Nectar oysters from Charlestown, Rhode Island, arrived with cocktail sauce and champagne mignonette. Their crisp, clean flavor suggested that this steakhouse gives as much care to its seafood as it does to its beef.

Chef owner Jason Carron

From the shareables menu, we selected dumplings stuffed with slab bacon, Wagyu ground beef, and shallot confit, along with crab cakes made with large, tender pieces of crab served atop a luscious lobster Cajun-spiced sauce. We couldn’t resist adding three lobster tacos, built on petite corn tortillas but overflowing with chunks of sweet lobster dressed in celery-seed mayo. For our entrées, the cioppino was an easy choice for me. The dish delivered generous portions of succulent mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, and fish in a bright brodetto broth.

Tuna Tartare, paella with scallops, shrimp, white fish

A Prime Selection

My son chose the 22-ounce bone-in Brandt Prime ribeye—Post 1917 sources its beef from Brandt Farms in California. At Sebastian’s recommendation, he added the sauce flight, which included bleu cheese butter, roasted marrow butter, Post demi-glace, and peppercorn sauce. The unctuous marrow butter was a particular favorite. While the cocktail, beer, wine, and mocktail list is extensive, Sebastian suggested a wine pairing that proved perfect: a French Sancerre with my cioppino and a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with the perfectly grilled medium-rare steak.

Lobster Tail

I often judge a steakhouse by the quality of its sides, and Post absolutely shines in this category. The exotic mushroom mix—both crisp and meaty—was a favorite of my steak-loving son. Hand-cut truffle fries were addictive even without the cheese topping we opted to skip. We rounded out the sides with roasted Brussels sprouts glazed with miso and layered with crisp diced bacon.

The lighting is dramatic and sophisticated.

With just enough room for dessert, we shared a butter cake with a brown sugar crust, caramel sauce, and rich ice cream—both fluffy and decadent. The espresso martini was well balanced and indulgent, and a chocolate martini was theatrically poured tableside into a chocolate-lined glass from a silver shaker. All of the desserts are made in-house. Sebastian explained that the menu is approximately ninety-nine percent gluten-free, inspired by Chef Carron’s family experience with celiac disease. That attention to detail and commitment to quality runs throughout the menu.

Although the dining room was full, the noise level remained comfortable and conversation was easy. We could even hear snippets of the live music from the bar area—a guitarist performing soft rock classics. Post hosts live music on Thursday and Friday evenings during dinner service and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., when both the full menu and a lighter lunch menu are available. We left feeling cared for at every turn by a team clearly passionate about their work, both in the kitchen and in the dining room.

post1917.com