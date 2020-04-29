Due to COVID-19, this year’s AIDS Walk & Run Boston will not be held as scheduled Sunday June 7 at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

The safety of participants, supporters, staff and clients is of paramount importance to AIDS Action and understand it is essential that everyone does their part to minimize the risk of community of COVID-19 spread. The organization will continue to adhere to the guidance of the State of Massachusetts, the Centers for Disease Control, and Governor Baker to inform decisions when to reschedule the event.

As might be expected with such a fluid set of circumstances, they cannot give a certain date when the AIDS Walk & Run Boston will be rescheduled. The primary consideration determining when to proceed will be informed by the guidance of the Center of Disease Control and Massachusetts Department of Public Health regarding the resumption of large community events.

Even though the live event has been postponed, the organization continues to provide services for those most in need and AIDS Walk Boston’s fundraising efforts continue. There are many ways to join forces digitally and from home to meet and even exceed your goal. Join AIDS Action on May 5 for #GivingTuesdayNow and “Take it to the Streets” virtually to continue your AIDS Walk fundraising efforts. Their fundraising partner has agreed to waive all transaction fees to help boost all donations received on this day!

The AIDS Action Development Team remains dedicated to supporting participants and they are creating virtual fundraisers and ways to stay connected. Click here to sign up today.

If you would like an update on Fenway’s response to the Coronavirus, please go to fenwayhealth.org. This page is updated regularly.