When the FIFA World Cup kicks off, the action won’t be confined to the stadiums. Across the North Shore, bars, restaurants, and public spaces will welcome fans eager to cheer on their national teams, debate every controversial call, and experience the world’s most-watched sporting event together.

Swampscott Town Hall Lawn

One of the most significant local efforts is taking place in Swampscott, where residents and visitors are invited to Town Hall Lawn for a series of free World Cup watch parties. The events are part of a regional partnership among North Shore communities and the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, which secured a public-viewing license from FIFA.

“The World Cup is a global event, and these watch parties are a chance to bring our community together to celebrate the excitement, diversity, and spirit of the game,” says Charlotte Daher de García, director of the Swampscott Recreation Department.

Matches will be shown on a large outdoor screen, with food vendors participating at select events. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the tournament in a community setting. Scheduled matches include Mexico vs. South Africa on June 11, England vs. Croatia on June 17, USA vs. Australia on June 19, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, France vs. Norway on June 26, and Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27, with additional matches expected to be announced throughout the tournament.

Revere Field of Play

Revere has also announced plans for public screenings of select World Cup matches, including the semifinals and final. Combined with Boston’s FIFA Fan Festival and neighborhood watch parties, these events offer fans a chance to experience the tournament in a communal setting that reflects the global spirit of the game.

meetboston.com

Kylian Mbappe of France. Courtesy of Shutterstock

Foxborough Stadium

While neighborhood watch parties and sports bars will provide plenty of excitement, some North Shore fans are likely setting their sights on the ultimate World Cup experience: attending a match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. As one of the 16 host venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the stadium—known as “Boston Stadium” during the tournament—will host seven matches, including five group-stage games, a Round of 32 match, and a quarterfinal.

June 13 — Haiti vs. Scotland

June 16 — Iraq vs. Norway

June 19 — Scotland vs. Morocco

June 23 — England vs. Ghana

June 26 — Norway vs. France

June 29 — Round of 32 match

July 9 — Quarterfinal match

The lineup brings several global soccer powers to Massachusetts, including England, France, Morocco, Scotland, and Norway. For New England fans, it’s a rare opportunity to experience World Cup soccer in person without leaving the region. Foxborough is expected to draw supporters from around the world, transforming Greater Boston into one of North America’s premier soccer destinations throughout the tournament.

fifa.com

Inn at Hastings Park

Not every World Cup experience, however, has to involve a packed sports bar or stadium crowd. For those seeking a more refined way to enjoy the tournament, the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington is launching an exclusive Taittinger Pavilion, where the excitement of international soccer meets luxury hospitality.

Opening June 11 and operating through the World Cup Final on July 19, the pavilion will feature live broadcasts of every FIFA World Cup match in an elegant outdoor setting complete with champagne service, elevated cuisine, and stylish lounge seating. Open to both hotel guests and the public, the pop-up experience transforms match day into a social occasion, offering a sophisticated alternative to traditional watch parties.

Located at the Inn at Hastings Park, the Boston area’s only Relais & Châteaux property, the Taittinger Pavilion is designed to celebrate the global spirit of the tournament while showcasing the charm of historic Lexington. The hotel is also offering a special “Goal Getaway” overnight package, allowing visitors to combine World Cup viewing with a luxury New England stay.

Taittinger Pavilion at the Inn at Hastings Park

2027 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington

Open June 11–July 19, 2026

Monday–Saturday: Noon–9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon–5 p.m.

innathastingspark.com

For those looking for a more traditional sports-bar atmosphere, Andover offers one of the strongest options in the region. Autograph American Tavern is likely to emerge as one of the tournament’s unofficial headquarters. With its expansive bar, multiple screens, and energetic atmosphere, the restaurant has all the ingredients of a classic World Cup destination.

Autograph American Bar in Salem will be watching the World Cup. Photo by Elise Sinagra

Autograph American Tavern

In Andover, Autograph American Tavern will emerge as one of the tournament’s unofficial headquarters. With its expansive bar, multiple screens, and energetic atmosphere, the restaurant has all the ingredients of a classic World Cup destination. Expect packed tables for marquee matchups, particularly those involving the United States, Brazil, Argentina, England, and Portugal.

autographtavern.com

Davio’s Lynnfield

For those seeking a more upscale setting, Davio’s at MarketStreet Lynnfield proves that World Cup viewing doesn’t have to mean sacrificing a great meal. The restaurant’s spacious bar area offers a comfortable perch for following the action while enjoying the steakhouse’s signature menu. It’s an appealing option for fans who want to make a match part of a broader night out.

davios.com/lynnfield

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

Salem, with its vibrant downtown and strong pub culture, may offer some of the North Shore’s most spirited World Cup viewing experiences. Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill remains one of the city’s go-to destinations for major sporting events and is well positioned to attract soccer supporters throughout the tournament. The combination of wall-to-wall televisions and a dedicated sports crowd creates the type of atmosphere where every goal feels amplified.

sidelinessportsbar.com

The World Cup is also inspiring a range of creative viewing experiences across Greater Boston, giving fans options that extend well beyond traditional sports bars.

Bosse offers another great spot to catch the World Cup. Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Bosse

In Natick, Bosse is turning the tournament into an immersive spectator experience. Matches will be shown throughout the venue’s sports lounge, while fans can reserve the state-of-the-art Invictus Sports Theatre for private watch parties. Featuring plush recliner seating, full food and beverage service, surround sound, and a massive video wall, the theater offers one of the region’s most unique ways to experience a World Cup match.

bosse.net

The Liberty Hotel

In Boston, The Liberty Hotel is transforming its iconic lobby into a World Cup viewing hub, complete with large-scale match projections, themed cocktails, and internationally inspired food offerings. Throughout the tournament, the hotel will feature specialty drinks and menu items tied to participating nations, creating a lively atmosphere that blends luxury hospitality with the excitement of global competition.

thelibertyhotel.co

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Fans looking for a more casual but high-energy atmosphere can head to Kings Dining & Entertainment, which plans to show every World Cup match at locations including Lynnfield and Burlington. Tournament specials, game-day food offerings, drink promotions, and soccer-themed giveaways will add to the festivities, making Kings a convenient option for families and groups throughout the tournament. Locations include Lynnfield and Burlington

playatkings.com

Lansdowne Pub

Near Fenway Park, Lansdowne Pub is celebrating a “Summer of Soccer” with themed food and beverage specials inspired by competing nations. The rotating menu and match-day atmosphere are expected to make it one of Boston’s more festive World Cup destinations.

www.lansdownepubboston.com