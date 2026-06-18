Fans of Sal’s Pizza and Kelly’s Roast Beef can now enjoy both favorites in one place.

Sal’s Pizza has officially joined the menu at Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach, marking the first time the iconic restaurant has offered pizza. The partnership launched this week and is expected to expand to additional Kelly’s locations throughout the summer.

The collaboration brings together two brands with deep roots on Revere Beach. Kelly’s Roast Beef opened in 1951 and has become known across Massachusetts for its roast beef sandwiches and seafood. Sal’s Pizza traces its history back more than 70 years to a family pizza stand that once operated on Revere Beach.

Along with classic Sal’s slices, the brands have introduced a specialty Steak and Cheese Pizza made with Kelly’s famous roast beef.

“Revere Beach is where both of our stories began, so partnering with Kelly’s is truly a homecoming of sorts,” says Sal Lupoli Jr., Senior Director of Sal’s Pizza.

Customers can order Sal’s Pizza at Kelly’s Revere Beach alongside the restaurant’s regular menu of roast beef sandwiches, seafood plates and other favorites. Pizza is available for dine-in, takeout, pickup and delivery.

The partnership is a milestone for both companies, combining two longtime North Shore favorites and bringing a new menu option to one of the region’s most recognizable restaurants.

Additional Kelly’s locations are expected to begin serving Sal’s Pizza later this summer.

Kelly’s Roast Beef