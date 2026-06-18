Amesbury’s waterfront is welcoming an exciting new addition this summer with the opening of Marker 34, an elevated coastal restaurant overlooking the Merrimack River.

Developed by local businessman and marina owner Dan Healey, the restaurant is the centerpiece of a broader transformation at Amesbury Point, reimagining a historic riverfront property as a destination for dining, boating, and gathering. The project reflects Healey’s longstanding connection to the city’s waterfront and his vision for creating a space that celebrates both Amesbury’s heritage and its future.

Located at 2 Merrimac Street, Marker 34 draws inspiration from the river that has shaped the city for generations. The name references a navigational marker on the Merrimack—a quiet point of arrival familiar to those who know these waters well. Built on the Healey family’s deep ties to Amesbury, the restaurant blends maritime character with contemporary hospitality.

Inside, guests will find a refined yet approachable atmosphere designed around expansive river views and an easy coastal vibe. The menu focuses on seasonal New England cuisine, highlighting fresh seafood, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and handcrafted cocktails that complement the waterfront setting. The experience is intended to feel casual yet elevated—a place equally suited for sunset cocktails, celebratory dinners, and lingering summer lunches.

As Amesbury continues to invest in and reconnect with its riverfront, Marker 34 arrives as one of the region’s most anticipated openings.

Marker 34