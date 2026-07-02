Changing Futures is launching the inaugural Changing Futures Bike Ride, a community cycling event featuring 15-, 30-, and 45-mile routes through Essex on Saturday, July 18. The event will raise critical funds for cystic fibrosis (CF) research led by Dr. Steven D. Freedman, MD, PhD, while bringing together cyclists, families, and sponsors in a shared effort to extend the lives of those living with CF.

The ride begins and ends at Woodman’s of Essex, the iconic destination known for serving fried clams, lobster, and clambakes since 1914. Cyclists of all experience levels are encouraged to participate. The 45-mile route, designed for experienced riders, begins at 9:00 a.m., with check-in at 8:30 a.m. The 30-mile route starts at 10:00 a.m., with check-in at 9:30 a.m., while the 15-mile route begins at 11:00 a.m., with check-in at 10:30 a.m.

Cyclists will travel throughout the Essex community before returning to Woodman’s at 119 Main Street. Following the ride, participants and guests will enjoy live music, a food truck offering lobster rolls and fried clams for purchase, and a 50/50 raffle.

“Our inaugural scenic bike ride is about bringing people together around a shared purpose. Every rider, volunteer, sponsor, and donor is helping us move closer to a future where CF stands for Cure Found instead of Cystic Fibrosis.” said Joel Steiner, co-founder of Changing Futures. “The ride celebrates the progress that has been made while reminding us of the work that remains. Whether someone rides 15, 30, or 45 miles, every mile represents hope for individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis.”

Funds raised through the Changing Futures Bike Ride will support research focused on the gastrointestinal complications and increased cancer risk associated with cystic fibrosis. While CF is most commonly associated with lung disease, many people living with the condition face significant digestive health challenges throughout their lives. As advances in treatment continue to extend life expectancy, researchers are increasingly focused on understanding the long-term health risks that emerge as people with CF age.

Proceeds from the event will help advance research led by Dr. Steven D. Freedman, whose work focuses on understanding why aging cystic fibrosis patients face an elevated risk of certain cancers and identifying ways to better predict, monitor, and ultimately treat those risks. Changing Futures remains hopeful that insights gained through this research will not only benefit the CF community but may also contribute to a broader understanding of cancer risk and prevention in the general population.

Registration, sponsorship opportunities, and donor information are available at givebutter.com/changingfutures2026. Registration is $65 per cyclist.

For more information about Changing Futures: changingfuturesnow.org