NORTH ANDOVER, MA AUGUST 12, 2021 – Children’s Medical Office of North Andover, which has been providing exemplary pediatric care to children and adolescents in the Merrimack Valley for over 30 years, is thrilled to announce a change in location.

The new office space at 36 High Street in North Andover has many benefits their old location was unable to offer. The colorful and welcoming design, by Damon Sidel of Mix Design and Development in Somerville, features separate waiting areas and examination rooms for sick or well patients, as well as an additional waiting area for teenagers and young adults. This location accommodates not only their growing number of medical providers but has rooms set aside for patients to meet with on-site behavioral health providers, as well.

“After 30 years, we have outgrown our little yellow house,” says Dr. Elisabeth Winterkorn, Medical Director, of the practice’s previous facility. “We are thrilled to be moving to a newer home we built specially for us and you!”

Children’s Medical Office of North Andover began seeing patients in their new location on Monday, August 16.

For more information about Children’s Medical Office or to book an appointment, visit chmed.com or call 978-975-3355.

About Children’s Medical Office of North Andover

Since its founding in 1989, Children’s Medical Office has been delivering superlative medical care, providing their patients with the best standard of treatment that keeps base with emerging scientific evidence. They are affiliated with both Boston Children’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital for Children. Their team of physicians and nurse practitioners see everyone from newborns to young adults, and they welcome new patients.