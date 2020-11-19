Throughout the month of October, Coldwell Banker Cares in New England held its 2020 Amazon Wishlist Drive to assist Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC) and the important work it does supporting more than 2,700 survivors of domestic violence each year.

Coldwell Banker Cares, the philanthropic arm of Coldwell Banker Realty in New England, collected enough household goods to fill an office conference room. Affiliated real estate agents and staff contributed a wide variety of items such as new cooking ware, bedding, towels, toys, and Visa gift cards.

“Many of the items donated during the Coldwell Banker Cares Amazon Wishlist Drive had to be packed up immediately because HAWC had clients who needed them right away. I’m grateful to everyone from Coldwell Banker Realty who gave back to their community, supporting the essential service that HAWC provides,” says Pauline Bennett, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in New England.

Salem-based HAWC has been a place of hope and solace for survivors of abuse for more than 40 years through various programming, including legal services, children services, advocacy, and a 24/7 Emergency Shelter program serving 23 cities and towns on Massachusetts’ North Shore. The organization has faced a new challenge this year, adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering remote service and alternative housing for clients. Visit hawcdv.org for more information.

