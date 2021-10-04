New breakfast spot serves the first meal of the day all day.

North Shore residents have a new place to indulge their weakness for waffles and their hash brown hankerings all day long. Beloved eatery The Friendly Toast has opened a new location—its sixth in New England and third in Massachusetts—in front of the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, serving its signature lineup of breakfast and brunch staples from morning to night. And another new location is slated to open in North Andover in the fall.

There’s plenty to tell about these popular restaurants, but let’s get right to the important stuff: the food. The Friendly Toast is known for putting boldly inventive spins on breakfast basics. Sure, you can get a cheese omelet or some blueberry pancakes, if that’s what calls to you.

But you could also dig in to the hash quiche, a pair of hash brown bowls stuffed with eggs, bacon, and roasted red peppers, topped with sour cream and scallions. Have a sweet tooth? Then maybe you want to try the king cakes, a set of three mini-pancakes studded with banana and chocolate chips, layered with bacon, drizzled with peanut butter, and finished off with a dollop of whipped cream. There are also burger and salad options, for those who prefer a more typical midday meal.

A rotating specials menu offers even more variety—crab cakes benedict anyone?

Everything in the kitchen is made from scratch and many of the ingredients are locally sourced: The syrup is from New England maples, ham is from northern New Hampshire farms, and cheese often hails form Vermont.

Whatever you choose, you can accompany it with something from the extensive menu of classic and creative Bloody Mary and mimosa options. There are also Bloody Mary and mimosa flights, so you can try every pickle-infused or lavender-laced flavor available. Or try a unique cocktails such as the Dirty Blonde, a blend of house-infused jalapeño tequila, elderflower liqueur, house strawberry habanero jam, and sour mix.







The setting is as vibrant as the food. The Friendly Toast is known for its colorful, eclectic vibe and funky décor. The Danvers spot sports bright green walls, retro vinyl bar stools, vintage art, and cozy booths (some with plaid upholstery).

In keeping with its tradition of giving back to the communities where it operates, The Friendly Toast plans to work with local charitable organizations such as Sweet Paws Rescue and Hope Food Pantry.

“The community is incredibly important to us here at The Friendly Toast,” said co-owner Scott Pulver. “We look forward to building a strong relationship with the residents of Danvers and are excited to partner with local organizations that make an impact here on the North Shore.”

The new location, which opened in August, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There’s room for more than 150 diners indoors, and another 35 on the outdoor patio.

The chain also has locations in the Back Bay; Burlington, Mass.; Burlington, Vermont.; Bedford, New Hampshire, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

thefriendlytoast.com