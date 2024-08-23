Aspiring entrepreneurs from ages 8 to 18 are encouraged to apply for a spot at the 2024 Hamilton Wenham Children’s Business Fair, slated for September 21 at the Winthrop Elementary School in South Hamilton.

Participating kids are asked to think up a product, develop their brand, and create a marketing strategy. Then they are given the chance to sell their wares alongside dozens of other young businesspeople – up to 70 are expected to participate. Children will be entirely responsible for set-up and sales – in fact, if a parent is seen selling or promoting, a business will be disqualified.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders,” says Bethany Swanson, head volunteer coordinator for the event. “The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers.”

Prizes will be awarded in two age groups for Most Business Potential, Most Creative Idea, and Most Impressive Presentation.

Previous years’ start-ups have sold bookmarks, stickers, jewelry, potholders, sports cards, candles, hand-painted decorations, and more. No homemade food or drink can be sold as part of the fair.

This event is sponsored by the Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, the Small Business Development Center at Salem State, TM Landscaping and other local donors and volunteers.

To apply, young business folk can visit childrensbusinessfair.org/hamiltonwenham-ma.