While we’re always fans of supporting our local businesses here on the North Shore, it’s never as easy as it is during the holiday season. You’ll find artisan markets, holiday strolls, and other seasonal happenings galore — there’s certainly no shortage of ways to get out of the house during December. But if you need a little more inspo, check out all the holiday happenings coming to Beauport alone this season. A toy drive, a cozy pop-up bar, holiday decor-making classes, and a special whiskey pairing dinner at 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar make up just some of the many holiday offerings by the Gloucester hospitality group this year.

Annual Gift Card Sale

November 17 – December 31

Give the gift of Beauport this holiday season — for every $50 you purchase in gift cards, you’ll receive a $10 bonus card. Gift cards can be redeemed at any Beauport Hospitality Group location, including Beauport Hotel, 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Seaport Grille, Cruiseport Gloucester, Beauport Cruiselines, and Rail Stop Restaurant & Bar. (All bonus cards must be used between January 2, 2025 and April 30, 2025.)

Beauport Hotel

Pack the Bus Toy Drive, Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund

November 17 – December 10

Help brighten the holidays for local children by donating a new, unwrapped toy to the annual Pack the Bus Toy Drive, during which the community packs the Beauport Beach Bus with gifts for children in the Cape Ann community. The Pack the Bus Toy Drive supports the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, a collaboration between Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House that focuses on helping to ease the financial burden of the holidays for families living on Cape Ann. Learn more or make a cash donation here .

Deck the Halls Open House

December 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Beauport’s annual Deck the Halls event returns on December 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Step into the hotel’s lobby to see it transformed into a dazzling holiday wonderland where you can admire beautifully decorated trees, sip seasonal cocktails by the fire, enjoy a hot chocolate bar with music and complimentary sweet treats, and see a special visit from Santa. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Pack the Bus Toy Drive to help spread joy this season, and stop by Beauport Boutique for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and treasures. For even more holiday cheer, we recommend booking dinner reservations at 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar.

Beauport Hotel Jingle Bar

Weekly in December from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Beauport’s holiday Jingle Bar is back, popping up on three Wednesdays in December — the 4th, 11th, and 18th — along with Monday, December 23. Sip on champagne and holiday seasonal cocktails, relax by the fireplaces, savor light bites, and enjoy festive trees and décor along with the sounds of live musical entertainment. For an elevated Jingle Bar experience, they’re offering reserved premiere table seating this year with two different seating areas available: prime seating in the Main Jingle Bar Room and a more intimate experience in the Pavilion Room, adjacent to the Main Room. General admission passes start at $10. Learn more and book here .

Wreath Making Class with Meredith McCarthy

December 6 at 7 p.m.

Join Meredith McCarthy of Meredith McCarthy Floral Design & Event Styling for a serene seaside experience as you craft your own luxurious holiday wreath. Surrounded by stunning ocean views, you’ll work with winter greenery, seasonal berries, and a custom bow to match your unique style. Learn more and book here .

Boxwood Tree Class with Audrey’s Flower Shop

December 12 at 6 p.m.

Join Audrey’s Flower Shop to create a timeless holiday centerpiece with your own handcrafted boxwood tree. The event is perfect for combining mingling with holiday prep, and for adding a personal touch to your décor. Learn more and book here .

1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar Whiskey Pairing Dinner

December 12 at 6 p.m.

Join Old Elk Whiskey as they head a night of indulgence and adventure at 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar on December 12 at 6 p.m. The exclusive Old Elk Whiskey and wild game pairing dinner includes a thoughtfully curated five-course menu, expertly crafted by the chef and showcasing wild game paired with premium Old Elk Bourbon. From venison carpaccio to decadent chocolate variations, each course promises to delight your senses in an intimate and festive setting. The culinary experience starts at $130, and spaces are limited. Learn more and book here .

Shop all season long at the Beauport Boutique

Get into the holiday spirit at Beauport Boutique with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday on November 29 and 30, where you can shop designer brands while supporting local business. Then, join the boutique for two special nights dedicated to shopping and celebration — on December 5 it’s Gloucester Ladies’ Night, and on December 12 it’s Gloucester Men’s Night. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or finding the perfect gift for someone special, these events offer a fantastic way to kick off the season. Shop online .

Sleigh & Stay Hotel Offer

The hotel is offering a special deal all season long to promote their events — attend any Beauport Hotel holiday event and receive a discounted room rate starting at $199. This offer is subject to availability. Call to book or book here .

Beauport Cruiselines

Santa at Sea

December 15 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 2– 3:30 p.m.