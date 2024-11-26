The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.

The Holiday Market at Snowport, Seaport District, Boston | Through Dec. 29

This super-sized market in Boston’s Seaport features more than 120 makers offering wares from hand-crafted chocolates and locally made kombucha to quirky socks and nativity scenes featuring lobsters, along with a food & beverage tent and live music. Learn more at bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket.

Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, Salem, N.H. | Thursdays through Sundays, through Dec. 24

Shop this festive open-air collective of over 60 small businesses and artists for gifts including candles, donuts, activewear, jewelry, baked goods, handmade bags, and much more. Then warm up under the heated tent and enjoy a snack or some hot chocolate – with or without a dash of bourbon or tequila for a little extra heat. Complete information at the event website.

Photograph courtesy of Tuscan Brands

Holiday Sip & Shop, Gloucester | Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Head to Cruiseport Gloucester on the Sunday after Thanksgiving for the Holiday Sip & Shop, put on by the Cape Ann Makers Market. Browse goods from over 50 local artisans throughout Cruiseport’s two floors, including home goods, accessories, art, cosmetics, and specialty food vendors, to get a head start on your holiday shopping – and make sure to take a break at the Ballroom bar or by the fireplace. Find more information at discovergloucester.com/event/cape-ann-makers-market-holiday-sip-shop-at-cruiseport-gloucester/.

Rockport Holiday Shopping Event, Rockport | Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Rockport has no shortage of holiday initiatives, beginning with “Mistletoe Madness,” which launches on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 31, during which shoppings can earn chances to win prizes for every $100 spent at participating businesses. Then, on Dec. 6, the Rockport Holiday Shopping Event earns shoppers double points on all purchases. Stroll Rockport’s quintessentially charming downtown while racking up the savings. More details are available at christmasinrockport.com.

Appleton Farms Winter Night Market, Ipswich | Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m.

The Appleton Farms farm store will be joined by other local food growers, bakers, artisans, and makers for a rustically charming holiday fair in the Carriage Barn on the evening of Dec. 6, including produce and specialty food items from the Appleton Farms store along with gifts from other local artisan. Details are at the Trustees website.

Newburyport Holiday Invitation Nights, Newburyport | Dec. 6, 13, and 20, 6-9 p.m.

This annual Newburyport tradition invites shoppers to stroll the decked out downtown on the first three Friday nights of December, enjoying drinks and snacks offered up by local retailers and finding gifts for your parents, siblings, friends … and maybe yourself.

Porter Mill Holiday Open Studios, Beverly | Dec. 7, 12-6 p.m., Dec. 8, 12-4 p.m.

Located in downtown Beverly, Porter Mill comprises four floors of artist and artisan studios – and you can shop them all on Dec. 7 and 8 at the annual Porter Mill Holiday Open Studios. You’ll find plenty of gift-able pieces, from pottery to jewelry to glass work. And even if you’re not in the market for gifts, drop by to browse the space, meet the artists, and grab a drink from Coastal Mass Brewing, whose brews you can drink throughout the studio spaces! Learn more at bevmain.org/event/holiday-open-studios/2024-12-07/1/.

Photographs courtesy of The Open Door

Second Glance Thrift Store Holiday Market, Gloucester | Dec. 7-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day

A local thrift store with style, Second Glance is hosting a two-day holiday market featuring best-of-the-best festive finds from their donations. Purchases benefit the work of The Open Door food pantries. New inventory will be released each day on a different theme: Cape Ann art and new clothing, farmhouse Christmas, gold and silver jewelry, and vintage and boho Christmas. But arrive early: Dedicated Second Glance fans have been known to line-up before doors open.

Grave Tidings Dark Holiday Market, Salem | Dec. 14-15, 12-5 p.m.

Head to Salem’s Old Town Hall on the weekend of Dec. 14 and 15 for a spooky holiday market hosted by Witch City Wicks and Midnight Moon Market. The two-day event spans both floors of the building and will feature over 50 local artisan vendors, all with a bent towards the macabre for some truly one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. More details at facebook.com/events/2622738571245210/.

Rocky Neck Art Trek, Gloucester | Dec. 14, 12-5 p.m.

Explore Gloucester’s Rocky Neck art colony while you snag some last-minute Christmas gifts at the Rocky Neck Art Trek on Dec. 14. You’ll find fine art like paintings and sculptures along with pottery, hand crafted jewelry, and other thoughtful gifts. More information is at facebook.com/events/915163693309574.

Cape Ann Makers Market at The Cut, Gloucester | Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Cape Ann Makers Market put on a second holiday event this year at restaurant and venue The Cut in Gloucester. Expect to find over 30 local artisan vendors selling everything from photography to knit goods to teas, along with live music from Rockport’s Jules DaSilva and friends. The Cut’s bar and takeout window will also be open for business. Find more details at facebook.com/events/1092087708983189/.

Photograph courtesy of Iron Ox Farm

Holiday Pop-Up Market, Iron Ox Farm, Hamilton | Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Iron Ox Farm hosts a pop-up market stocked with locally grown produce, delicious treats, and arts and gifts from are makers. Stock up on veggies for a holiday feast, indulge in a cookie from Sandpiper Bakery, and stop by the Pigeon Cove Ferments table for some kraut or kombucha. More details can be found on the farm’s Instagram page.

Last Minute Stocking Stuffer Weekend, Rockport | Dec. 21-22

On the Saturday and Sunday before Christmas, head to downtown Rockport for those last minute gifts. The streets will be decked out for the holidays, and you can vote on your favorite window display while you visit all the last shops downtown and at Whistlestop Mall. Also on the afternoon of Dec. 21 in downtown Rockport is a Christmas pageant at 5 p.m. by the Rockport Arts Association. More information is at christmasinrockport.com.