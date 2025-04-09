Get ready North Shore, The Cut in downtown Gloucester is back after a winter reorganization. If you are looking for a night out filled with live entertainment and creative food The Cut recently put on sale a list of new 21+ shows including music and comedy. Shows are already selling out in advance. Upcoming shows include, DJ Logic and Friends with G. Love, Zach Nugent and Sunshine Garcia-Becker from Jerry Garcia Band, reggae star Mighty Mystic, Back to Black LIVE: an Amy Winehouse Tribute, Dead to the Core, Dueling Pianos, comedian Lenny Clark with Rob Steen and Annie Powell, and Little Lies – A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac. On Saturday, April 26th at 7:30pm DJ Lou is on The Cut stage for Karaoke, sign ups to sing are at the event.

The venue opens at 5pm on show nights with a special menu provided by Little Sister pop up including burgers, fish & chips, the Larry (Bird) chicken sandwich, and Lil Sis fries.

The Cut, located next to Gloucester’s galleries, museums, shops, and hotels, offers 22,000 sq ft of fun, with a 500 capacity venue featuring state of the art sound and lighting, a recording studio, three bars, a full restaurant, games, and private event space. Exposed brick and steel with soaring ceilings, industrial chic appointments and views of Gloucester Harbor all add to the vibe.

Photographs and images courtesy of The Cut Photographs and images courtesy of The Cut Artist’s rendering of the performance venue

The Cut is available as a unique venue to host a private party or corporate event. In addition, for $250.00 you can purchase The Cut Patron, an Annual Membership, that includes 24-hour advance presale access to tickets before the public, account credits, and member exclusive offers and events.

The Cut, named the 2024 New Member of the Year by the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, draws its name from the bridge that spans the short narrow channel between Gloucester’s Outer Harbor and the Annisquam River.

For the full show schedule and tickets: thecutlive.com