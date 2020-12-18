Island Creek Oysters has partnered with Massachusetts Restaurants United (MRU) to create a t-shirt in hopes of raising awareness and support for the extraordinary struggles facing the hospitality industry caused by COVID-19.

The tees very quickly sold out when they were first put on sale; but they’ll be back on sale just before Christmas. The black, crew neck t-shirt is an homage to the iconic “open” sign that hangs in restaurants across the country.

The chefs and restaurateurs who make up this larger group are the very people who helped build Island Creek Oysters over the last 25+ years and it is ICO’s turn to show their support for them. The black, crew-neck shirt costs $25, and Island Creek will donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these shirts directly to MRU who, at this time, is over businesses strong.

Massachusetts Restaurants United is a group of chefs and restaurant owners that make up Boston’s beloved local dining destinations, cafes, lunch spots, and everything in between. They are more than 600 strong, fighting to keep their lights on in order to continue serving up food and culture in our communities.

Island Creek has seen firsthand the devotion and love it takes to run a hospitality business, and all the ways these businesses bring us together as strangers, neighbors, and friends. Restaurants are a crucial part of our community and our collective joy. It’s time to show up for them in the darkest moment of their struggle.

To purchase t-shirts, visit shop.islandcreekoysters.com/products/massachusetts-restaurants-united-t-shirt.