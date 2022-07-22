Face painting, art shows, belly dancing, live music, and free ice cream are among the many offerings to be featured at the inaugural Lynn Summer Arts Festival this Saturday.

“Lynn is filled with so much talent, especially in the arts,” says event organizer Sunil Gulab.

The event will be spread out across three locations within the city. At the Goldfish Pond, 35 area artisans will sell their work, local musicians will play live, and belly dancers will perform. Bubbles, a balloon artist, free face painting, storytellers, and an origami class will entertain children. Lynn’s own Bent Water Brewing will serve its beers from its new tap truck and wine from Lucille Wine Shop will be available.

At the Galleries at Lynn Arts, visitors can browse the gallery shop and view ongoing exhibits, or take a walking tour of historic Lynn. Bent Water Brewing’s taproom will host more artisans selling their work, outdoor games, and a food truck.

Bent Water Brewing Co. tap truck

Free trolleys will transport visitors between these centers of activity and give riders the opportunity to check out some of the striking, towering murals that adorn the sides of many downtown buildings.

The idea for an arts festival has been discussed for many years, but has finally come together for the first time this year. Organizers hope the event will become an annual affair, shining a light on what Lynn, a city so often dismissed, has to offer.

“Lynn has a negative stigma (though completely false) which this will counteract,” Gulab says. “Many people stay out of Lynn because of it, and we want to change that.”

The long-term vision, he says, is to grow the festival into an annual destination event that draws in visitors from Boston, the rest of the North Shore region, and even beyond.

“We are dreaming big,” Gulab says. “However our dream for year on has already been far exceeded.”

The Lynn Summer Arts Festival takes place July 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details and a complete schedule are available at galleriesatlynnarts.org/lynn-summer-arts-fair-2022.