The MICHELIN guide’s bright spotlight on Greater Boston now reaches up the Massachusetts coast to the North Shore. Last November, at a ceremony in Philadelphia for the newly minted MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities edition, Boston and Philadelphia joined the existing cities—New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Of the twenty-six Boston restaurants honored at one of the three MICHELIN tiers, only three are located outside of Boston and Cambridge: Thai innovator Mahaniyom in Brookline, the British-inspired gastropub Thistle & Leek in Newton, and—drumroll, please— the North Shore favorite Nightshade Noodle Bar in downtown Lynn.

The anonymous, highly secretive, and discerning MICHELIN inspectors awarded only one star in Boston. Chef Wei Fa Chen’s 311 Omakase in the South End is now Boston’s first-ever and only One MICHELIN Star restaurant, recognized for its intimate chef’s counter and spectacular Japanese cuisine, including a delicately crunchy fried longtooth grouper with ponzu sauce and a simmered bowl of amadai and abalone in dashi. MICHELIN Stars identify restaurants serving exceptional cuisine that is rich in flavor, remarkably executed, and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

Six restaurants, including Mahaniyom, received MICHELIN’s Bib Gourmand designation for offering great food at a great value. Nineteen restaurants— including Nightshade Noodle Bar—were recognized on the Recommended Restaurants list for using quality ingredients that are well cooked. Accolades are not new for Chef Rachel Miller, who opened Nightshade in October 2019 as a French- and Vietnamese-inspired local and global seafood restaurant offering tasting menus exclusively in its dining room. Miller is already a three-time James Beard Foundation Award nominee and was a 2023 finalist for the “Outstanding Chef” Award, but MICHELIN recognition is especially meaningful.

“It’s deeply meaningful. I built this restaurant with my team, ingredient by ingredient, late night after late night. To have that work recognized on this scale feels like someone saying, ‘We see you. What you’re doing matters,’” Miller says. “It’s also very humbling; you immediately think about how to grow, how to be worthy of it every day. It won’t change our philosophy. If anything, it pushes us to distill it even more. We’ll keep evolving, but the evolution is inward—not toward a trend or expectation, but toward a more precise version of who we already are.”

Rachel Miller receives a Michelin Guide nod | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

For Miller, the work does not stop— especially when past Recommended honorees have gone on to earn One MICHELIN Star. “Pressure isn’t a bad thing. It keeps you honest. You don’t cook for the star, though. You cook for the guest in front of you. If we continue to honor that relationship, the rest will follow,” she explains. Boston’s inclusion in the Northeast Cities edition resulted from a partnership among Meet Boston, the Cambridge Office for Tourism, and the MICHELIN Guide to highlight the region’s vibrant culinary scene. The guide amplified Meet Boston’s own multichannel culinary campaign intended to elevate the city as an enticing gastronomic destination.

For Dave O’Donnell, Meet Boston’s vice president of strategic communications, the recognition “means new appreciation for how the dining scene in Boston has grown over the past decade. Boston has long been associated with traditional offerings and seafood—and we of course do that very well—but MICHELIN is a global brand, and to be recognized by MICHELIN means that a destination features a culinary scene deserving of global recognition and global attention. Foodie travelers are very discerning in their decisions and influential with their recommendations. They will now look at Boston through a new lens,” O’Donnell says. “We hope that the guide’s presence here encourages diners and chefs alike to push boundaries and embrace new aspirations for what the culinary culture of Boston can achieve.”

Rachel Miller creates award winning dishes in Lynn | Photograph by Joel Laino

Back in Lynn, Miller reflects: “We’ll probably raise a glass with the team, take a moment to breathe and appreciate what this means. The next morning we’re back on the line, tasting, refining—doing the work that got us here in the first place.”

BOSTON MICHELIN GUIDE WINNERS

One Star

311 Omakase

Bib Gourmand

Bar Volpe

Fox & the Knife

Jahunger

Mahaniyom

Pagu

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Recommended Restaurants

Asta

Carmelina’s

Giulia

La Padrona

Lenox Sophia

Moeca

Mooncusser

Neptune Oyster

Nightshade Noodle Bar

Oleana

Pammy’s

Select Oyster Bar

Somaek

Thistle & Leek

Toro

Urban Hearth

Wa Shin

Woods Hill Pier 4

Zhi Wei Café