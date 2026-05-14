After a career spanning 25 years shaping the Boston area dining scene, Chef Brendan Pelley is ready to bring his dream to reality. A third generation Greek American Pelley grew up in Chelmsford eating at the iconic Olympia Restaurant in Lowell. He came back to his hometown with his wife to raise their two children. When a prime restaurant space opened up recently in Chelmsford center Pelley was ready to take the leap as sole chef and owner of his dream concept. Modeled after the tavernas in Greece, Kri Kri Grill will be a warm, inviting space serving authentic Greek cuisine from a scratch kitchen.

Pelley, who spent his formative years as a chef in North Shore restaurants, will still maintain his role as Culinary Director of Xenia Greek Hospitality, the team behind Boston’s Krasi, Bar Vlaha, Greco, and Kaia. He has been named “Best Chef, General Excellence” by both Boston Magazine and Boston Common Magazine, and he has appeared on Hell’s Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay, and PBS’s Weekends with Yankee.

Pelley takes inspiration from his Greek American heritage and his extensive travels throughout Greece. The name Kri Kri honors the wild mountain goat of Crete that is known for its authenticity, resilience and deep ties to the land. On a recent visit to the Kri Kri Grill space I walked through the ongoing construction with Pelley guiding me through his vision that is coming to fruition – warm yellows and pinks, red checkered tablecloths, banquettes and high tops, decorative tile work, antique and vintage pieces, and photos as a nod to his heritage. His passion for the concept is absolutely contagious and I could easily envision Kri Kri Grill as the newest community gathering spot in Chelmsford.

The counter service restaurant will serve a menu of healthy, vibrant food including seasonal specialties, and a core menu of the classics including comforting family recipes of avgolemono soup, dolmades and his Papou’s spanakopita. House made pita bread, hand stacked slow roasted meats, and local, sustainable seafood will elevate the offerings of gyros, meze, and more. Pelley is particularly excited for the homemade ice cream and sorbet he will be making with Greek inspired flavors and preparations. His dedication to an authentic experience extends to his beverage menu that will include imported Greek beers, wines, coffee, and sodas.

The intimate space will have indoor seating for 36 as well as a seasonal outdoor patio space. Kri Kri Grill will be available for takeout, delivery and have a corporate and events catering program.

Pelley launched a Kri Kri Grill NuMarket campaign that raised over $8k in just 24 hours. Participants can buy in on NuMarket and get 20% more back in credits to spend at Kri Kri once they’re open. Buying in at $350 or more makes you a member at Kri Kri Grill, which gives you access to: 120% back in credits, first dibs on seasonal specials, opening night party invite, and your name on a member’s wall. The window to buy in closes on May 20.

Kri Kri Grill opens in Summer 2026. Follow the journey and get the latest updates on Instagram: @krikrigrill.