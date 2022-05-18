If you ever dreamed of meeting the host of This Old House himself, your wish will be granted at Circle Furniture in Middleton this on May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. when Kevin O’Connor gives a behind-the-scenes look at the latest episode of the classic home renovation show. We chatted with O’Connor about the West Roxbury Victorian renovation, which is chock-full of ideas on how to breathe new life into an old home while preserving the details that add character and intrigue.

The event will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the process including what the homeowners asked for, design decisions, and the big reveal of the modern Victorian home. Find out if the team voted to restore or retire some of the original relics including a stained-glass window, claw-foot bathtub, crown moldings, two-toned shag rug, chimney, and wood floors. And learn how Circle Furniture helped outfit the home to bring a modern vibe to the residence.

Enjoy refreshments, the presentation, and a meet-and-greet with O’Connor, who was just nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host.

The 1890s Victorian was the first house built on farmland back in the days when the neighborhood was rural. The This Old House team, the homeowners, and general contractor Deliandro Dias navigated the challenges of COVID and supply chain issues to transform the tired-looking home into a modern gem inside and out. One of O’Connor’s favorite features of the renovation is the first-floor open floor plan. The team worked their magic on the home, giving the homeowners, a family of four with teenagers, a home brimming with reimagined space and style.

More information and registration are available at Eventbrite.