After the success of Northshore’s first annual Scramble, a charity golf tournament, the event heads back to Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton for its second year. The tournament raises funds for Ferncroft’s Junior Golf Scholarship program, providing the chance to learn and play golf to disadvantaged youth.

On June 8, join Northshore for an afternoon of food, drinks, prizes, cigars, and live music, all provided by some of the best purveyors north of Boston. You’ll meet movers and shakers, and you’ll get to play a round on one of the most beautiful courses in New England.

Ferncroft Country Club notably hosted the LPGA Boston Five Classic from 1980 to 1990. Affinity Management, which bought Ferncroft in 2006, has invested $10 million into renovating the club, making it one of the premiere private country clubs in Massachusetts. A new clubhouse, a renovated restaurant, a multi-section practice area, and restoration of the course make the club a true haven on the North Shore. Ferncroft won the 2020 BONS award for best private golf club on the North Shore.

Northshore is especially excited to welcome Lifetime North Shore as a tournament partner this year—the new luxury health club and fitness center arrives in Peabody this summer and brings tons of amenities with it, like an outdoor pool, fitness classes and training, a spa, and a café.

This year’s celebration will kick off with a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start followed by a 6:00 p.m. deck party. All festivities are outdoors again this year! Check out some of the highlights in the video from last year’s tournament, like a silent auction, A&B’s famous burgers, and Tesoro’s $8,000 hole-in-one diamond. As the weather warms, get ready to head back to Ferncroft Country Club for a day of sunshine, golf, socializing, and enjoying the outdoors with your North Shore neighbors.

The golf tournament will benefit Ferncroft’s Junior Golf Scholarship program, committed to providing kids with the access, instruction, and equipment they need to play golf, which many children from lower-income backgrounds may lack. Northshore extends a special thanks to its additional tournament partners, listed below.