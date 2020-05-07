Affectionately known as Mr. Bill, the 45-year co-owner of the Middleton dairy farm died on April 17 at 82 years old.

Daniels grew up in Peabody and attended Peabody High School and then Boston University. He later partnered with his brother-in-law, Paul Richardson, to found Richardson’s Farm in Middleton, which he co-owned and worked at for forty-five years, continuing to work there well into his seventies.

“For many employees he was a mentor who gave them their first job, along with confidence and a sense of responsibility,” reads his obituary. “Many returned over the years to thank him for his faith in their abilities.”

Living with Parkinson’s in his later years, Daniels was residing in an assisted-living center. His wife of fifty-three years, Anne Richardson Daniels, visited him almost daily. He is survived by their three children, Paul, Kim, and Dave, along with their four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Because of the pandemic, a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“Known for his sweet tooth, youthful spirit, and spicy sense of humor, he will be missed,” reads his obituary. Find the whole obituary here.