Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, the new restaurant coming in April to Encore Boston Harbor will include a touch of adventure, whimsy, and mystery with the introduction of Old Wives’ Tale, a hidden speakeasy with a concealed façade inside the eatery.

The intimate-but-chic cocktail bar will offer up a collection of cocktails that pay homage to the majestic creatures of the sea and the coastal communities they call home. The drinks menu created by master mixologist Francesco Lafranconi will feature 12 signature cocktails, as well as classics, which will transport guests across the globe from England and the Mediterranean Seas to the shores of South America and Asia, and concluding in India.

To complement the selection of libations, Old Wives’ Tale will also offer a thoughtfully curated selection of small plates featuring fresh seafood delicacies like exquisite oysters, flavorful ceviche and succulent grilled fish. The space will be decked out in dark woods, and embellished with details that nod to the nautical word and the mystique of the sea, from creative garnishes that resemble sea creatures to ocean-inspired glassware.

Seamark Seafood & Cocktails

The speakeasy will adjoin Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, a restaurant featuring pier-to-plate cold-water fish, lobster, and shellfish prepared unpretentiously, but with culinary flair, says Sean Christie, co-founder and chief executive officer of parent company Carver Road Hospitality. “It’s our interpretation of an elevated seafood establishment that has all your New England favorites, but is more diverse than that,” Christie says.

Since opening in 2019, Encore has become known as a dining destination, with restaurants including elegant steakhouse Rare; Red 8, known for its sumptuous décor and Chinese flavors; welcoming Italian eatery Fratelli; and the very upscale snacks at Cheese Meets Wine.

To learn more about Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, visit seamarkencore.com.