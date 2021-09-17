Sponsored Content

The project offers unmatched comfort right in Salem’s walkable downtown, and features Salem’s first million-dollar condominiums.

A first of its kind project opens imminently in Salem, Massachusetts. BRIX is a newly constructed building of 61 luxury condominium units with first floor retail space, located right in Salem’s walkable downtown.

“BRIX is the first of its kind on the North Shore,” says Dan Fox, co-owner of MerryFox Realty, which together with CHARLESGATE is brokering the project on behalf of the development team, Cambridge-based Urban Spaces and Diamond Sinacori explaining that buyers have “everything they could want” in the confines of their own home. Following the pandemic and the subsequent rush out of the city, many buyers are looking for the space that suburban living allows. Locations like downtown Salem offer the best suburban amenities like beaches and hiking along with urban conveniences like a walkable downtown and quick access to anywhere in Boston.

BRIX expects building completion and a certificate of occupancy within the next month or so. Buyers are eager to move in—over 90% of the units have already been sold, a result of a collaboration between CHARLESGATE and MerryFox Realty.

Consisting of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, the building sits at 65 Washington Street in Salem—just a few minutes’ walk to everything in downtown Salem. Developer Paul Ognibene of Urban Spaces said, “Salem is a well-run, up-and-coming city that is making it’s mark on the North Shore. Buyers at BRIX really will have it all from the moment they step outside the building.” There’s the waterfront, all the restaurants, the world-class Peabody Essex Museum, and easy access to Boston on the commuter rail—you can be downtown in just 28 minutes.”

And that’s before the many bells and whistles of the condominiums themselves. Directly off the lobby, a large rooftop terrace provides ample outdoor living space for residents. “You would never know you’re in the heart of downtown Salem with all the privacy it provides,” said Betsy Merry, co-owner of MerryFox Realty. The building also features an on-site concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and an indoor parking garage .

“I’d say the design of the building, the terrace, and the fitness center are really some of the highlights,” says Michael DiMella, Managing Partner at CHARLESGATE.

Moving inside the units, things only get better. “Where to start?” says DiMella. “The oversized windows and nine-foot ceilings really make these units unique. No matter which way you’re facing, there’s tons of light and a feeling of spaciousness.”

The well-thought-out designs make each floorplan feel roomy, while the high ceilings and high-end finishes give the condominiums sophistication. Besides beautiful bathrooms and kitchens, there are hardwood floors, keyless entries, contemporary interior design, and energy-efficient heating and cooling systems in each unit.

“The interest from buyers for this property has been amazing,” says Merry. “We only have four units left, including three of the five recently released Gallery Series units.”

Urban Spaces and Diamond Sinacori brought in CHARLESGATE and MerryFox Realty to sell BRIX’s condominiums, and the partnership has proven incredibly successful. While CHARLESGATE specializes in the marketing of new developments throughout eastern Massachusetts, MerryFox concentrates on selling properties locally, in Salem and the surrounding towns. “By having CHARLESGATE AND MerryFox join forces, we’ve established a really innovative marketing process that helps buyers see the vision of the project from the moment shovels g,” explains Ognibene of Urban Spaces. Ognibene also noted that the entire project was also a great collaboration with the City of Salem, led by Mayor Kim Driscoll.

“It’s a rare project where you get a really Boston-style luxury building, and the downtown walkable environment,” says DiMella, “but in a really beautiful suburban town by the water.” To learn more about BRIX, head to brixsalem.com.