With impending colder weather, Fuel Training Studio has invested in a 34′ by 96′ greenhouse to expand outdoor class offerings in a fun, warm, and safe manner. The greenhouse will allow excellent air flow and ventilation with some solar gain.

The large scale of the greenhouse will allow plenty of room for social distancing—the safety of Fuel’s team and members is their first priority. The greenhouse was a solution to keep the community together and continue to stay fit and healthy.

Twelve years ago when Fuel first began, there was no studio space and all classes were held outside. “Fuel has spent the last 7 months outside and we plan on continuing as long as we can to allow for the safety of clients and staff,” says co-owner Julie Bokat. “Fuel has loved the fresh air from the start—this is familiar territory, it’s part of our DNA.” They’ve developed a new tag line, “out is the new in,” to remind clients that safety is their top priority for the next 10 months or more.

If you want to spin under the stars and do sit ups in the light of the warm winter sun, come join the community at Fuel. Pricing for in person memberships and online memberships have been reduced due to the current COVID situation.

Fuel also rolled out a new on-demand virtual library on November 6. Take a variety of classes from cycle to barre to weight lifting from your home and on your time.

Fuel Training Studio has been providing group fitness and personal training in Newburyport for 12 years. At their 22 Graf Road location they offer over 25 classes per week including cycle, barre, interval, and more. For more information visit ​fueltrainingstudio.co​m.