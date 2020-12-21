North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) has been awarded an ‘A’ grade for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade national distinction program recognized NSMC’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care.

“We have an incredible team here who are so dedicated to our patients,” says David J. Roberts, M.D., president of NSMC. “Even in this demanding year of COVID-19, they have made sure that our patients receive the highest quality care. It is deeply gratifying when their hard work and efforts are recognized at a national level.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to those who work for North Shore Medical Center and their commitment to putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

NSMC was awarded an ‘A’ grade this week when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see NSMC’s full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.