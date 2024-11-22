Northshore magazine, the premier lifestyle magazine for the North Shore of Boston, has been honored with three prestigious Eddie and Ozzie Awards, presented by Folio for excellence in editorial and design.

The Eddie and Ozzie Awards are the most distinguished awards in the publishing industry, celebrating excellence across print and digital media for editorial content and design.

Northshore received an Eddie Award for best full issue in the City + Regional category for its June/July 2023 issue. This award recognizes the magazine’s commitment to delivering engaging and high-quality content that resonates with its readers.

The magazine’s November 2023 issue received an Eddie Honorable Mention for best full issue and an Ozzie honorable mention for best full issue design in the City + Regional category. This recognition underscores the magazine’s dedication to top-tier editorial and design, appealing to both readers and industry professionals.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by the Eddie and Ozzie Awards,” says Nancy E. Berry, editor of Northshore magazine. “Our team is passionate about capturing the essence of our vibrant region and sharing its stories through thoughtfully crafted content.”

“Achieving these distinctions for two separate issues highlights the diverse creativity and editorial vision that our team brings to each publication,” adds Ryan Jolley, creative director of Northshore magazine.

A complete list of winners is available on the Eddie and Ozzie website.