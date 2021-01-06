This year marks our sixth annual BONS Wedding Awards, celebrating the North Shore experts who create perfection for clients on their big day.

The recent January issue of Northshore magazine highlighted both Editors’ and Readers’ Choice for best gowns, jewelry, alterations, makeup artists, venues, caterers, and more.

Each year, local businesses are nominated and voted on by the BONS committee, editors, and readers of Northshore. The integrity and excellence of these companies captured the attention of Northshore Home readers and our BONS Home committee.

If you’re in search of the best of the best for your upcoming wedding, look no further than this year’s BONS Wedding winners.

Click here to see the full list of winners.

To view a copy of the BONS Weddings issue, click here.