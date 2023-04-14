Join us at the stunning Tupper Manor on August 17th for an unforgettable night celebrating the North Shore’s finest

The long-awaited return of the Best of the North Shore (BONS) Event is finally upon us! We are thrilled to announce that this year’s celebration will take place on August 17, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM at the breathtaking Tupper Manor in Beverly, Massachusetts. This enchanting evening will be filled with elegance, delicious food, and lively entertainment as we honor the best of the North Shore.

Experience VIP Elegance at Tupper Manor

As a VIP guest, you’ll have exclusive access to the historic and picturesque Tupper Manor mansion. Embrace the relaxed elegance both inside and outside the mansion, complete with sparkling wine, a full bar, and award-winning catering. This waterfront property sets the perfect scene to revel in the Best of the North Shore.

Savor Culinary Delights from Over 40 Local Vendors

Indulge in mouthwatering bites from over 40 local restaurants and vendors, featuring a diverse selection of the North Shore’s finest cuisine. Don’t miss the opportunity to sample premium beverages from local breweries, wineries, and spirit purveyors.

Dance the Night Away with Live Music

Get ready to dance under the stars to the sounds of a live band and DJ, coming together to create an unforgettable soundtrack for the entire evening. We have a lot to celebrate this year, and we can’t wait to see you there.

Limited Pre-Sale Tickets Available Now!

Secure your spot at the event by purchasing your reduced-cost pre-sale tickets today. These limited pre-sale tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and the ticket cost will increase once the pre-sale is over.

Click here to buy BONS Event tickets

Get Involved: Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this incredible event – vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Click here to inquire how you can get involved

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best that the North Shore has to offer. Save the date, and stay tuned for full vendor announcements coming soon. We look forward to seeing you on August 17th at Tupper Manor for the 2023 Best of the North Shore (BONS) Event!