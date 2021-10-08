Northshore’s First Annual Movers & Shakers Awards Recap [VIDEO]

The magazine celebrated 18 local business leaders at this inaugural October event.

Movers and shakers were out in full force this past Tuesday night at the first annual awards program held by Northshore magazine at Teresa’s Prime in North Reading. Nearly 200 guests mingled with honorees, including Sal Lupoli of Lupoli Companies, Karen Hanson of Engel and Völkers, Dennis Clarke of Cummings Properties, Ginny Eramo of Interlocks Salon + Spa, Steven Leed of Royal Jewelers, Nathan Pusey of City National Bank, Dave MacKeen of Eliassen Group, Caroline Pineau of Stem, and the principals from Groom Construction.

Sponsored by Salem Five, the awards were presented by Joe Riley, executive vice president of Retail Banking at Salem Five. Through the “more than three-word” acceptance speeches, the event raised over $25,000 for the David K. Johnson Foundation, an organization that supports finding a cure for Alzheimer’s as well as helping families affected by this disease.

Karen Hanson who has worked with raising funds for Alzheimer’s spoke poignantly about the devastating effects of this disease. During the evening we not only learned how these individuals have been incredible leaders in their industries but also the positive impacts they have made in their communities.

Other generous event partners were Gordon College, Kane’s Donuts, and Tenure Vodka.