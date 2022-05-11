As of today, Pacaso, a real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, is offering buyers the unique opportunity to co-own ⅛ to ½ of a contemporary second home on Cape Cod, adding the popular Massachusetts destination to a list of markets including London, Nantucket, Sun Valley, coastal Maine, Malibu, Oahu, and several areas in Florida.

“With serene beaches, quaint villages, colorful seafood shacks, and lighthouses, the Cape embodies the best of New England charm and has long been a popular destination for second home owners and seasonal travelers,” said Pacaso co-founder and CEO Austin Allison. “There is unprecedented demand and limited supply for homes, and Cape Cod is no different.”

Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers partial ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. In addition to making second-home ownership accessible to more people, the company also helps bolster local economies by increasing the amount of time owners are using their homes and by hiring local workers to help manage and maintain properties.

Pacaso’s first Cape Cod listing is a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home located in Chatham, one of the most coveted and beautiful towns on the Cape. The 2.74-acre property offers a private sanctuary with 11,000 square feet of coastal luxury, including a private boat dock. The open, airy living room and kitchen spaces feature a stone fireplace, a Wolf gas range, a large island with seating, and doors to an expansive deck. The three-level home also includes a quiet office area, a lower-level gym, wine cellar, and an outdoor pool and indoor sauna, all accessible via the home’s elevator.

The renovated retreat has stunning views of scenic Crows Pond, historic Eastward Ho! country club and golf course, and Pleasant Bay. The home is situated within a couple of miles of downtown Chatham, local shops and restaurants, the iconic Chatham Bars Inn, and the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club.

“When I first saw some of the top-of-the-line luxury homes Pacaso was offering, I knew they had to come to Cape Cod,” says Tim Waldron, a Cape Cod real estate agent and founder of Realty Executives. “With our second home market and natural beauty everywhere you look, Pacaso is giving more families an easy and unique opportunity to call the Cape home. I’m confident buyers will be struck by how hassle-free Pacaso makes second home ownership, so owners can just show up and relax on the Cape.”

Pacaso partners with real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates offering a 3% referral commission and company equity to agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home. receive a 3% referral commission. Massachusetts agents can learn more on the company’s website.

California-based Pacaso operates in nearly 50 highly desirable markets across the country and internationally. To see all available homes, please visit the Pacaso website.