The first EmpowerHer Summit was a sold-out success in the heart of downtown Newburyport this week. A ticket to a day at the Firehouse Center for the Arts promised connection among area women, and event hosts Nancy Batista Caswell and MaryJo Anderson more than delivered. Both accomplished women in their own right, Caswell kicked things off by explaining that as a veteran restaurateur she often finds herself outside of Newburyport talking about the locally owned female businesses in Newburyport, so it made sense to host an event where women could share their stories and be surrounded by people from the community they live and work in.

The panelists were engaging, inspiring and entertaining. Topics covered everything from investing in community to creating opportunities, taking risks, starting a business and investing in yourself and in relationships. Despite their varied backgrounds, a common thread throughout the day was the duality of believing in yourself while both taking support from, and giving support to, others. Meagan Fitzgerald, Coach and Owner of The Set Studio in Newburyport, encouraged attendees to reframe the success of others. “Look at them as expanders, you have everything you need. If it wasn’t present in you, you wouldn’t be able to see it in someone else. What is possible for them is possible for you.” This sentiment rung true when audience members heard from Ginny Eramo, founder of Interlocks and Jordan Becker, CEO & Creative Director of Interlocks, who discussed, among other things, the challenges of operating a salon during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ways it challenged them to adapt and evolve in the face of complete uncertainty. Caswell spoke about how she navigated challenges and became an indomitable advocate for the restaurant industry in Massachusetts during the pandemic. Julie Bokat, co-founder and owner of Fuel Training Studio discussed her journey navigating the ever-changing fitness industry and Rachel Carter, co-owner of Charleston & Coco and Varsity Club discussed how she tackles it all as a mother of three and owner of two businesses. Among others, the day also featured truly inspiring remarks from former Newburyport Mayor Mary Anne Clancy, four term City Councilor at Large Afroz Kahn and Katie Goodrich, founder of Ivory & Bone Interiors.

There were giveaways for audience members, including a pair of diamond earrings from VirtuE Jewelers as well as gift cards to local businesses. All attendees received swag bags and upon exit, floral bouquets from The Hive, the newly opened gift and botanical shop in Newburyport, owned by Cate Adamopoulos, who was also a panelist.

Breakfast was provided by Olive’s Coffee and Bakehouse with lunch by Middle Street Foods.

Proceeds were donated to the Firehouse Center for the Arts and the Greater Newburyport YWCA. For more on this event, including exclusive Q & A sessions with panelists, head to our Instagram account, @northshoremag.