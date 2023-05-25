Gloucester’s popular eatery The Studio Restaurant & Bar is making its seasonal debut on Thursday, May 25, showcasing a menu of locally sourced seafood classics, contemporary American fare, and a new collection of summer tiki cocktails.

Established nearly 70 years ago, The Studio has long been a fixture in the Rocky Neck Artist Colony neighborhood. The restaurant will be helmed by chef Matt Stavis, a veteran of the Cape Ann restaurant scene for over fifteen years. Bringing his passion for local sourcing to The Studio, Stavis will work closely with Cape Ann-area fishermen and farmers.

The all-day menu with highlights like a seafood tower piled with lobster tails, oysters, shrimp, clams, and crab claws; a quartet of burger options including a kelp burger with homemade wakame salad and wasabi on a focaccia roll and a tuna steak burger with wakame aioli on a brioche bun; Chef Matt’s signature buffalo chicken mac ‘n cheese with gemelli pasta; and fish tacos topped with pineapple mango salsa and sweet chili lime aioli. There is also a kid’s menu with favorites for the little ones.

This season The Studio has also introduced a collection of tiki cocktails from the classic (mai tai, anyone?) to the innovative. The Scorpion Bowl mixes Bacardi 151, Canerock and Plantation rums, Citadelle gin, Grainger’s vodka, citrus juices, and grenadine. The Truly Shark Bowl is a blend of Truly Hard Seltzer, blue curaçao, and Grainger’s Deluxe raspberry vodka, garnished with gummy sharks. The menu also features refreshing frozen cocktails, signature libations, bubbly, wine including orange and rosé options, and a rotating selection of a dozen beers and ciders available on draught, as well as another 16 canned options. Local beers from brewers such as Rockport, True North, and Ipswich take center stage on the beer list.

The indoor-outdoor hangout accommodates 380 guests with traditional dining room seating, sprawling bars inside and out complete with HDTVs, as well as lounge-style setups. The restaurant offers unobstructed views of Smith Cove from every seat in the house. For boating enthusiasts, The Studio boasts several slips for private docking and is the only venue to offer a boat shuttle directly to and from St. Peter’s Square in downtown Gloucester.

The Studio Restaurant & Bar will open daily from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

51 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, 351-217-1238, studiogloucester.com