On the last weekend in June, Haverhill’s Kimball Farm will play host to a a two-day extravaganza of vintage finds, handmade accessories, and even some rusty junk. Vintage Bazaar, the nationally recognized marketplace for treasures salvaged from the past and hand-crafted for today, is bringing its event to Haverhill on June 25 and 26.

Over 140 vendors will set up shop at the 300-acre farm. Haverhill maker Lindsay Jordan will be there selling her handcrafted bags and accessories; Pillows and Things will be offering pillows, totes, and tea towels; and the Chippie Hippie will be selling rustic furniture and décor sourced from around New England. Visitors will see plenty to inspire their design dreams (and populate their Instagram feeds).

Kristina Crestin

The event will feature a Q&A session with Kristina Crestin, an interior designer from Manchester-by-the-Sea who has gained national recognition as the design mind on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer. There will also be live music, food, cow bingo, demos, and activities for the whole family (even the four-legged ones are welcome, as long as they’re kept on a leash).

The lineup is carefully curated by founder Devon Chouinard, who describes herself a fourth-generation picker who grew up scouring flea markets with her family. In 2011, she decided it was time to focus her career on this lifelong love, so she left her job in corporate marketing and founded Vintage Bazaar. The concept was a resounding success. The schedule of festivals quickly expanded and in recent years Vintage Bazaar has been featured in such publications as Country Living Magazine, Flea Market Decor Magazine, Vintage Style Magazine, Yankee Magazine online and The Boston Globe.

The event will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 per day, or $15 for a weekend pass that includes early bird privileges, letting you enter the event at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is free for children under 16. Tickets are available online.