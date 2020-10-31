YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will be holding their 3rd Annual Fall Fest event on November 5, 2020 from the “Comfort of Your Home.” This year, Fall Fest will feature a twist by doubling as a Virtual Wine Tasting Event. The event will include raffles, video montage, and a wine tasting of select wines from Andover Classic Wines.

The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is a social change organization existing today for the same reasons it was founded back in the 1890s—to assure that women have the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to become and remain personally and economically self-sufficient.

The YWCA seeks sponsors and all sponsors will receive an “Event Box” featuring a selection of wine depending on the level of your support. Also offered is a 10-second commercial to be shown the evening of the event for any sponsor over $1500! Other benefits of sponsorship include a social media package, website and event presence up until the evening of the event, and shout-outs during the event. Visit the YWCA’s website at ywcanema.org for more information.

Ticket prices are $65 per person and includes 2 bottles of select wine. The host of the evening is Erika Hemingway, radio personality on North Shore 104.9, Mornings with Lindsey, and the Matt and Erika Show. All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

Mark your calendars and join the YWCA on November 5 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To join in and/or sponsor please contact Jeanne Osborn, 978-788-6339 or visit the website ywcanema.org.