MarketStreet Lynnfield expands its culinary offerings with the announcement yesterday of five new destinations—four restaurants will join the property this year, alongside the recent opening of a gourmet candy shop.

Acclaimed North Shore restaurant group Serenitee will open its exciting New American concept, Alchemy, this summer at MarketStreet Lynnfield. Also opening is the successful local poké concept, The OkiPoké, which will debut its third regional location at MarketStreet in the spring.

Joining them later this year is GFG, an authentic Greek bakery and café out of New York City and New Jersey. Chipotle, the eponymous Mexican grill and fast casual innovator, will open this summer, and The Candy Dish, the popular chocolate and artisan candy store that attracted thousands of holiday shoppers this past season with its pop-up shop at MarketStreet Lynnfield, has opened its first permanent location at the property.

With these new mouthwatering additions, MarketStreet Lynnfield continues to serve as an all-encompassing hub of enticing flavors and delicacies for the regional community and beyond. As the property looks ahead to warmer weather, guests will be able to enjoy dining outside on one of several restaurant patios and spacious common areas, including MarketStreet’s popular Green space.

Alchemy

Opening Summer 2021

Alchemy will feature creative, seasonal New American fare along with incredible selections of sushi and a list of approachable craft cocktails, all served in a casual, family-friendly environment. Owned and operated by the North Shore’s Serenitee Restaurant Group, Alchemy first debuted in 2003 in Gloucester. sereniteerestaurants.com

The Candy Dish

Now Open

Since opening The Candy Dish, co-founders Melissa DiMinico and Shauna Semenza have turned their business into a premiere artisan candy company, claiming praise, awards, and accolades from regional culinary competitions and trade shows. This past holiday season, they introduced their first brick and mortar store with their pop-up at MarketStreet Lynnfield. thecandydishco.com

The OkiPoké

Opening Spring 2021

The OkiPoké is a locally born fast-casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian-inspired poké bowls, burritos, and salads, along with several different ramen dishes. The OkiPoké team sources only the freshest and best possible ingredients, striving to provide the greatest flavor and value with every dish. MarketStreet will be The OkiPoké’s third and newest location. theokipoke.com

GFG Café

Opening Summer 2021

GFG, the authentic “Greek from Greece” café out of NYC and New Jersey, is excited to open its first Massachusetts location at MarketStreet Lynnfield this year. Founded in 2017, the company opened its first location in Hoboken, NJ, bringing Greek coffee and café culture to market. GFG is focused on offering fresh, authentic Mediterranean products like homemade pies, salads, sandwiches, and authentic Greek yogurt. gfgcafecuisine.com

Chipotle

Opening Summer 2021

Chipotle Mexican Grill serves responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. chipotle.com