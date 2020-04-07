During the stay-at-home order, we’re fortunate enough to have some restaurants take prepping an Easter feast off of our plates—as many of us have been making meal after meal for our families. Ordering take out for curbside pick up while supporting our local businesses is especially welcomed this Easter.

Here are five restaurants making it easy for us to enjoy an Easter dinner without all the prep work. Just call ahead, order, and they will deliver to your car. It’s as easy as that!

Tuscan Kitchen, Salem New Hampshire

Tuscan Kitchen, the popular eatery and take-out shop owned by Joe Faro in Salem, New Hampshire, is offering a catering menu for six to eight people for Easter dinner. They will be preparing classic Easter fare such as leg of lamb and spiral ham with glazed carrots, gnocchi with spring peas, and fingerling potatoes. Also on offer are traditional Italian dishes, such as Pizzagaina, an Italian meat pie, lasagna, and calamari salad. Ricotta pie and Italian Easter breads are also available for purchase.

Pick-up is Saturday, April 11, for all orders. To see the menu, visit tuscanbrands.com.

La Rosa’s, Andover

The pretty little cafe on a side street in Andover has always had a take-away component of premade pasta salads, veggie salads, and to-order sandwiches and pasta dishes, and now it is taking that grab-and-go concept one step further with curbside take-out. This Easter weekend, they will be offering a holiday dinner menu, which will include several classic Italian dishes, including chicken parmesan, lasagna, and spaghetti and meatballs.

To see the menu, visit larosasofandover.com

Tonno Gloucester, Tonno Wakefield, and the Blue Ox, Lynnfield

Chef Anthony Caturano’s restaurants—Tonno in Wakefield and Gloucester and the Blue Ox in Lynnfield—will be offering dinners to go on certain nights of the week beginning this holiday. Some of these offerings will be fully cooked, while others will require some additional cooking. The first of these will be an Easter dinner for four that will require some reheating/cooking. On the Easter menu, you’ll find rigatoni with meatballs and tomato and grilled lamb with roasted potato and asparagus. Orders must be placed and paid for online by Wednesday April 8 by 3p.m. Pickup is Saturday, April 11 between 4 and 6 p.m. If any of the dishes require reheating/cooking, instructions will be provided.

To see the full menu, visit the blueox.com, tonnowakefield, or tonnogloucester

Daniella’s Cafe & Market, Danvers

Located in Danvers, Daniella’s is part of the North Shore Hospitality Group, which includes award-winning Pellana Prime Steakhouse and Alto Forno— both in Peabody. Owned by the Mammalo family, Daniella’s offers some of the best imported Italian specialties, take away sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes on the North Shore. The restaurant is offering hot family-sized entrees through Easter weekend to be picked up on Saturday by 7p.m. This week’s “Sunday Sauce” is a mix of pork tips, meatballs, and fennel sausage. Also on offer is chicken broccoli rigatoni, chicken Parmesan, among other offerings. They are also selling fun cannoli kits so you can make cannolis at home. Curbside pick and take out only.

To see the full menu, visit daniellascafe.com