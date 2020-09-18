With the chill returning to the air, many patios will have to close in the upcoming weeks. But, there are several open air dining destinations that will remain open through the colder months. Check out these five popular late season patio dining options below.

Harvest

Nestled in Harvard Square, the patio at Harvest has a fireplace and a partial roof so that the outdoor dining season can be extended way into the late fall and early winter months. They have heat lamps, comfortable lounge furniture, and socially distanced traditional tables for smaller parties. Harvest is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. as well as Sunday brunch. Harvest is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

44 Brattle Street, Cambridge, harvestcambridge.com

Mare Oyster Bar

Located in the back of Hanover Street in Boston’s North End, Mare Oyster Bar’s patio overlooks the Boston Skyline and Greenway. The patio is open year round and has a retractable roof, heat lamps, fire pits, and lounge seating as well as traditional tables. The seafood-centric menu offers everything from raw bar options to pasta dishes and more approachable items like the Mare Burger and lobster rolls. There is a beer, wine, and cordial menu that has perfect paired drinks and the ever-popular Espresso Martini. Mare is open seven days a week from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. nightly.

3 Mechanic Street, Boston, mareoysterbar.com

Trattoria il Panino

The fully covered patio at Trattoria il Panino in Boston’s North End offers al fresco dining year round. The patio has heat lamps and a roof for outdoor dining every day, no matter the weather. The menu at Trattoria il Panino ranges from gnocchi Sorrentino to linguine and clam sauce to stuffed zucchini flowers to caprese salad. One of the most popular dining destinations in the North End, the restaurant is celebrating more than 30 years in business. They’re open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

11 Parmenter Street, Boston, trattoriailpanino.com

Sonsie

One of Newbury Street’s crowned jewels, Sonsie, offers al fresco dining year round. With a handful of tables that sit directly at the floor to ceiling windowfronts, Sonsie offers an open air dining option that looks onto Newbury Street. Sonsie is known for their vibrant, internationally inspired lunch and dinner menu, plus their popular weekend brunch. Sonsie is open Monday through Thursday from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

327 Newbury Street, Boston, sonsieboston.com

Woods Hill Pier 4

This November, Woods Hill Table will be introducing an extended way to enjoy outdoor patio dining in Boston with the addition of igloos for the late fall and winter months. Each igloo can accommodate up to six people and will have a set food and beverage minimum. Guests can choose from a la carte regular menu items or a special prix fixe seasonal menu from Chef Charlie Foster. All menu items will be the restaurant’s signature sustainable, nutrient dense cuisine made with local ingredients. Guests can also expect seasonal hot beverages—last year’s bone broth cocktail will make a return. Woods Hill is open Tuesday through Thursday at 5:00 p.m., on Friday at 11:30 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

300 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, woodshillpier4.com