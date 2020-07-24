As of July 20, Massachusetts restaurants are now temporarily allowed to sell to go cocktails, according to a bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday. Drinks can only be sold with the purchase of food, and must be in sealed containers.

And the legislation came in perfect time for National Tequila Day, July 24! Pick up a perfectly mixed margarita with your takeout orders this weekend, or try some other creative cocktails from the area’s eateries. We’ve listed a few ideas below to get you started.

—

Davio’s

Lynnfield

Davio’s at MarketStreet Lynnfield now offers cocktails to go, along with beer and wine options if you prefer. Try their signature Mediterraneo, a summery citrus treat made with Ketel One Vodka, Ketel Oranje, Cointreau, blood orange purée, and lemon.

davios.com/lynnfield

—

Ledger

Salem

Keep it local with Ledger’s “Mass Appeal” cocktail, made with locally manufactured Privateer rum, mango, turmeric honey, pineapple, and lime. Get seasonal with their “Thinking of Summer,” made with refreshing cucumber vodka, elderflower, mint, and lime.

ledgersalem.com

—

Metzy’s

Newburyport

Celebrate National Tequila Day by getting any of Metzy’s margaritas to go. Or, branch out and grab something fresh and seasonal like their “Maine Squeeze” with blueberry vodka and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

metzys.com

—

Great Marsh

Essex

The new Essex spot for seafood and fresh brews is now offering cocktails to go in little “adult juice pouches.” Keep with the National Tequila Day theme and choose their “Marge and in Charge” with silver tequila, cucumber, and watermelon, or try any of their unique drinks like their blackberry mojito or cranberry mule.

thegreatmarsh.com

—

Agave

Newburyport

The tex-mex spot in Newburyport is now selling their margaritas and sangria to go—make sure you wash down your National Tequila Day celebratory drink with some of the most authentic Mexican food north of Boston. If you prefer to mix your drinks at home, pick up some of their margarita mix to go.

agavemexicanbistro.com

—

Public Kitchen

Wakefield

The Wakefield American cuisine spot is now selling their favorite summer cocktails in 32 oz. to go jars. Pick up some festive berry sangria (with blueberries and strawberries), or pretend you’re in the tropics with a Blue Hawaiian or a Painkiller.

publickitchen.net