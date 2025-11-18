Searching for a unique holiday present for your favorite oenophile? You’re in luck: tickets to the 37th Annual Boston Wine and Food Festival, taking place from January to March 2026, are now on sale. The nation’s longest-running food an wine festival will take place at the Boston Harbor Hotel, under the leadership of Boston Harbor Hotel executive chef David Daniels and festival director Nick Daddona.

The event will feature top vintners and personalities from the world of wine and food, presenting an exciting lineup of dinners, tastings, galas, and master classes. Set in newly remodeled spaces at the hotel with Boston Harbor in the backdrop, the festival kicks off with the Opening Reception on January 23rd and runs through March 28th.

“Each year we look for new ways to surprise and delight guests, and this year’s festival is our most ambitious yet,” says Daddona. “From rare wine experiences to inventive new dinners and classes, we’ve created something for every level of wine lover—from the curious to the collector.”

Photograph By Binita Patel

The 2026 Boston Wine & Food Festival features several new exciting events, including the President’s Reserve Dinner, which pays homage to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The dinner will pair wines loved or inspired by six former presidents. A new focus on scotch and whiskey comes to life through The Macallan Whiskey Master Class and a Scotch Tasting Pop-Up. Also new this year are the Art of the Espresso Martini,a Mezcal Master Class, the Louis Roederer Champagne Dinner, Cakebread Cellars Winemaker Dinner, and Rioja Dinner with Bodega Lonzaga.

Photograph Courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel

Several beloved events are returning such as the Judgement of Paris Dinner, now presented by Delta Air Lines, the iconic Battle of the Cabs Dinner, and the Opus One Reserve Dinner.

Also returning, is the ultra-lavish Grand Cru Tasting with Domaine de la Romanée-Conti , an exclusive wine and culinary experience that offers unrivaled luxury with a private sommelier-guided tasting paired with a 6-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Daniels in the Boston Harbor Hotel’s Presidential Suite. The experience includes an open full-service bar, overnight accommodations for up to eight guests in four lavish adjoining guest rooms, a 1,000-square-foot open-air terrace overlooking Boston Harbor, and a chef-prepared brunch the following morning. The exclusive experience is $38,500 inclusive of tax and gratuity and takes place on February 28, 2026.

To enhance the festival experience, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of an exclusive room rate starting at $310, based upon availability. Festival tickets can be packaged in beautiful gift boxes by selecting Gift a Ticket at check out.

This year’s event is sponsored by Volvo, Delta Air Lines, Fiduciary Trust, Saratoga Spring Water, Gordon’s, Andy Katz Photography, Louis Roederer Champagne, The Greater Boston Food Bank, and Boston Magazine as a media sponsor.

For a complete schedule and to buy tickets, visit boswineandfoodfestival.com.