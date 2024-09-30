For more than 200 years, the Topsfield Fair has celebrated the bounty of the harvest season. The planners of the that first “cattle show,” as it was then called, probably didn’t foresee their new event would one day include high-wire acts, deep-fried Oreos, and rock concerts, but they probably would be proud to see the legacy they created.

If you’re planning to join in this year, think ahead: Until October 3, you can buy a one-day ticket online for the discounted price of $15, plus a $2.50 convenience fee, as compared to the price of $20 for tickets bought once the fair starts. Until October 3, fairgoers can also opt for the three-day pass for $42 and a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight years old are free with an adult admission ticket.

There are hundreds of ways to have fun at the fair, so we’ve rounded up ten ideas to get you started.

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

Oct. 4, 4 – 10 p.m.

Everyone likes to check out the astonishing size of the winning giant pumpkin each year – last year’s victor hit 2,198 pounds. But for a truly mind-blowing experience, stop in during the weigh-ins that determine the winner to see a succession of gargantuan gourds fighting for the title. And you might even get to see history being made: State and world records have been broken at the fair several times.

Horsing around

Daily

Throughout the fair, horse-lovers have plenty of chances to see their favorite four-legged creatures strutting their stuff. Events include horse-pulling contests, six-horse hitch demonstrations, and educational presentations about equine rescues.

Hot Dog Eating Contest

Oct. 5, 3 p.m.

Watch as 15 contestants down as many 1/4-pound hot dogs (including buns) as they can in seven minutes. Think you could you own with a pile of frankfurters? First-come, first-serve registration for the contest opens at 2:30 p.m. that day at the Trianon Stage.

Inspire your green thumb

Throughout

Visit the Flower Building to view displays of horticultural talent from gorgeously twisted bonsai trees to fully realized landscape gardens (with lots of floral arrangements and glorious blossoms in between). Gather ideas for your own plantings or simply soak in the beauty.

Swifty Swing racing and swimming pigs

Daily

Pick your favorite porker and cheer them on as they compete against other adorable pigs to speed around the track or paddle across the pool, all in pursuit of the ultimate prize: an Oreo cookie.

Rabbit Hopping Contest and Rabbit and Cavy Show

Oct. 6

Find out which rabbit has the most hop in its step at the 4-H Rabbit Hopping contest, and enjoy the many variations of fur and fluff with the Rabbit and Cavy Show. If you miss the big events, it’s still worth a stroll through the barn to bask in all the adorableness.

Painted Pony Championship Rodeo

Oct. 9 and 10, 3 and 7 p.m.

Visiting from New York City, this rodeo show thrills with exhibitions of bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding team roping, steer wrestling and more.

Three Dog Night concert

Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Wildly popular in the 60s and 70s, this classic rock band with bring joy to all the boys and girls with a performance including all their greatest hits and other old and new favorites. The show is free with admission to the fair.

The Flying Wallendas

Oct. 12-14, 2 p.m.

This iconic circus troupe has been been performing daredevil feats for more than 100 years. For three days, they will bring their heart-stopping high-wire stunts to the fair for a thrilling show for all ages.

Indulge in fair food

Throughout

Fairs have a reputation for some, shall we say, creative food choices. And Topsfield is no exception. Enjoy standards like turkey legs and French fries, or sample deep-fried Oreos, varieties of mac and cheese, and unconventional egg rolls. And don’t forget to save room for fair-favorite apple crisp.

Fun for everyone

On October 7, the fair will have a Sensory Day to accommodate attendees who have autism, sensory processing disorders, or any other conditions that make the sights and sounds of the fairgrounds overwhelming. Vendors and Kiddie Land will have no flashing lights, music, or announcements; shows and other entertainment will lower their sounds; and public address announcements will be limited and at lower volume.

The fair also offers a Kids’ Safe Zone: a small building that allows anyone in need of an escape from the crowds to relax and catch their breath. And a sensory map is available to help visitors with sensory needs navigate the fair.