Looking for a special experience on the North Shore that incorporates food, fun, and sweets? You’ll find all that and more at Café Sarina in Georgetown, on the grounds of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses. Boasting a family-friendly menu crafted from local and sustainable food sources, Café Sarina offers something for everyone. Says owner Stephen Flynn, “We cater to every age group, both young and old. We have a lot of guests who come here and spend the day.”

Spending the day at Café Sarina could mean starting with a delightful breakfast or brunch chosen from the extensive menu of Eggs Benedict, French Toast, and other breakfast offerings. Breakfast is served until 11:00, at which point the lunch and dinner menu is available. Delicious farm-fresh salads, burgers prepared from grass-fed beef and served up to your specifications, and sandwiches make this menu one from which choosing an entrée is hard to do! All meals are prepared with the freshest and best locally sourced ingredients of the season, with health consciousness a paramount consideration. Lil’ Farm Hands (the kids’ menu) has a range of food sure to please any youngster’s palate. A legend on each page identifies the items which are gluten-free, dairy-free, or ones that contain nuts.

After your meal, step out onto the meticulously tended grounds of the Garden Golf mini-golf course, where you and your family can play a round or two of mini-golf, while taking note of the history of the various plants that are included around the putting greens. Water features are also part of the golf course’s manicured appearance.

After a satisfying game of miniature golf, treat yourself and your family to a creamy ice cream at Kallie’s Kones, also on the property. Have an ice cream, relax on the patio with a glass of wine or beer, and take in this garden oasis on the North Shore. The menu of drinks, smoothies, coffees, and acai bowls is extensive.

Whether you come alone, with someone else, or bring the family, there is something for everyone at Café Sarina. Stephen says, “We look forward to having you join us and make memories at Café Sarina; memories you’ll want to repeat time and again.”

Owner Stephen Flynn shared the origins of how Café Sarina and Kallie’s Kones got their names. In 2010, he and his wife welcomed their daughter Sarina into the world. It was shortly thereafter that she was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. The initial worry and fear of what the diagnosis might mean for Sarina were soon replaced with a feeling of anticipation; Sarina, in her wisdom, taught her parents to “slow down and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.” Stephen continues, “Sarina has shown us to stop and enjoy the moment.”

When their second daughter Kallie was four years old, she was diagnosed with a malignant germ cell tumor on her spine. During her treatments, often when she had no appetite, Kallie would get a bowl of ice cream at the end of her day. After months of chemotherapy and surgery, Kallie is cancer-free today. Kallie’s Kones is named after Kallie’s love of ice cream, but also as a reminder that we should celebrate all the little milestones with those we love.

Café Sarina hours: Wednesday through Sunday 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Kallie’s Kones hours: Wednesday through Sunday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Garden Golf Mini Golf hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Visit cafesarina.com for more information