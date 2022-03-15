North Shore restaurants are pulling out all the stops, as we can all finally gather together and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day once more. So embrace your Irish side with a visit to one of these favorites where you can tuck in to a hearty Irish meal while tapping your toes to traditional music.

Café Escadrille

Burlington’s acclaimed Café Escadrille relaunches their paused live music series on March 17 with The McTeggarts – a beloved Irish folk duo with roots in both the Emerald Isle and the North Shore – to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. A special menu of Irish classic food, beer, and cocktails will also be on offer.

26 Cambridge St., Burlington, 781-273-1916, cafeescadrille.com

A&B Burgers

At A&B Burgers in Beverly, cans of Guinness will be just $3.17 (while supplies last) on March 17 –get it? And you can sip your stout while watching March Madness games on all nine TVs, including the big screen. Food specials include corned beef hash, made with classic Irish corned beef and topped with a sunny-side-up egg; shepherd’s pie straight-up or as a burger topped with gravy, mashed potatoes, and cheddar; and Irish stew in colcannon – an authentic beef stew served atop colcannon, a traditional mash of potatoes with kale, leeks, and butter.

206 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-993-7394, anbburgers.com

Salvatore’s Riverwalk

Sure, the name’s a bit Italian, but that isn’t stopping Salvatore’s from throwing a Celtic celebration. The menu will feature a classic shepherd’s pie, the even more classic boiled dinner, and fish and chips. Live music completes the atmosphere.

354 Merrimack St., Lawrence, 978-291-0220, salvatoresriverwalk.com/lawrence

The Village

Every year, corned beef enthusiasts argue over the proper color for this seasonal treat: Is red corned beef superior or does the gray version reign supreme? At The Village in Essex, no such decisions are necessary. The restaurant will be serving up both the red and gray versions, along with the requisite potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. A special menu of festive Irish-inspired cocktails will also be on offer and Guinness, as always, will be on tap.

55 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6400, wedigclams.com