While the North Shore is home to the fried clam, lobster rolls are the other quintessential summer food. Ask any North Shore resident (or any New Englander) how they like their lobster roll and the great lobster roll debate begins. There is the “cold camp” with the chilled mayo dressed meat sometimes with some celery but usually with lettuce. The “hot camp” with warm lobster meat and drawn butter – nothing else. There is even debate over the roll – hamburger style or a hot dog bun – and sides – french fries or potato chips. Ready to try something out of the box for your next lobster roll? The North Shore offers lobster rolls with a twist – how about adding some sriracha or trying a lobster club sandwich? No matter what camp you fall in we have some of the North Shore’s best lobster rolls below.

Little Harbor Lobster Company, Marblehead

Made with a third of a pound of fresh lobster meat and served on a griddled brioche bun, Little Harbor Lobster Company’s lobster roll—where the meat is sourced directly from local fishermen and shucked onsite—is a North Shore legend. Have yours dressed in mayo, the New England standard, or Connecticut-style, with a side of drawn butter. The restaurant will even make them “deconstructed,” packaged with roll and lobster separate, should you need to assemble them at home. Freshness at this spot, after all, is key. Little Harbor was recently voted BONS 2025 Editor’s Choice for lobster rolls.

3 Beacon St., Marblehead, 781-639-1961, littleharborlobster.com

Bob Lobster, Newbury

This Newbury stalwart serves lobster rolls by the quarter pound and half pound, and diners can also order them spicy (with the addition of banana peppers and sriracha); avocado-inflected; extra fat (with fried clams); and with lemon-tarragon aioli and fried shallots. Perched on Plum Island’s marsh, the setting offers even more reason to pull in and grab the roll of your dreams. Bob Lobster was recently voted BONS 2025 Reader’s Choice for lobster rolls.

49 Plum Island Tpke., Newbury, 978-465-7100, boblobster.com

Joe Fish Seafood Restaurant, North Andover

Joe Fish is home to the Big Kahuna lobster roll loaded with a full pound of lobster meat. Their rolls also come in two smaller sizes – small and medium. All sizes are served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, mayo, fries, and coleslaw. What makes Joe Fish extra special is that they offer half-off all lobster rolls everyday after 8pm during the summer. You may need to be prepared to wait since they do not take reservations after 8pm in the summer – seating is first-come, first-serve.​

1120 Osgood Street, North Andover, 978-685-3663, joefish.net

Photographs by Jared Charney

Roy Moore Lobster Company, Rockport

Located on the docks of Bearskin Neck in Rockport, Roy Moore‘s lobster comes straight from the boat and is cooked in seawater. From there you can choose an “in the rough” experience on their deck with a whole boiled lobster or enjoy a hand-shucked lobster roll on a grilled roll served two ways – cold with house-made mayo or hot with butter – your choice. That choice should help resolve the great lobster debate of cold v. hot. Roy Moore is no longer BYOB and now serves natural wine and craft beverages.

39 Bearskin Neck, Rockport, 978-546-6696, roymoorelobster.com

Brine, Newburyport

Brine in the heart of downtown Newburyport offers a twist on their lobster roll. They start with the unique choice of a croissant instead of a traditional bun then add fresno, celery, and yuzu kosho aioli. They also offer twists on their lobster salad, rice, and pasta. Sit outside on their patio and enjoy the lobster dish of your choice.

17 State St., Newburyport, 978-358-8479, brineoyster.com

The Paddle Inn, Newburyport

The Paddle Inn on State Street in downtown Newburyport takes their lobster roll to a new level. Their chilled roll is layered with mango thai chili aioli, baby lettuce, chili pineapple, and crispy shallot furikake. It is served with fries. Their menu also has riffs on popcorn – Mai Tai Popcorn with rum sugar, lime, and almond – and Thai Fries – house-cut fries with thai chili sauce, scallion cream, carrot, peanut and cilantro. Get their roll at brunch, lunch, and dinner.

27 State Street, Newburyport, 978-572-1242, paddleinnsurf.com

Photograph By Shutterstock

Seaport Grille, Gloucester

The Seaport Grille’s fresh lobster salad is served with lettuce on a buttered and grilled New England roll. While their lobster roll is traditional the twist on their menu is the lobster club – lobster salad, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on sourdough bread. Enjoy a harbor view on one of their two decks overlooking the oldest working waterfront in America.

6 Rowe Square, Gloucester, 978-282-9799, seaportgrillegloucester.com