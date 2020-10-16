Chef Brian Poe has announced the launch of Crane River Cheese Club, a high-quality, chef-curated grocery delivery service featuring expertly curated meats, cheeses, seafood, farm fresh produce and other specialty groceries. The high-end delivery service is available in Essex and Middlesex counties, Newburyport, Marblehead, East Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and other points of interest north of Boston.

Looking for a way to continue to support his suppliers and give his friends, family, and neighbors easy and safe access to specialty food, Chef Poe launched Crane River Cheese Club. With interest from new people each day, and free time to dedicate to this project as Poe continued to wait to re-open his restaurants when he felt is was truly safe to do so, what started as a small passion project has grown into a flourishing business.

“As a chef, food is in my blood, and although I may not be back cooking in my restaurants quite yet, Crane River Cheese Club has allowed me to support my local suppliers that I have built long term relationships while also sharing my passion for high-quality food and groceries with North of Boston residents,” says Poe.

“This all started with our neighbors as a way to get through the stay-at-home order, giving friends and family specialty cheeses delivered to their door after their long commute from the home office to the back patio or kitchen counter. The concepts took off fast,” he says. “I’m now doing multiple drops a day to all corners of the North Shore and I’m looking to keep growing this, both in terms of product offerings and areas we deliver to, over the next several months.”

All sourced locally, Crane River’s assortment of goods available for delivery include high end meats & wild game in an assortment of cuts, sliced deli meats and cheeses, fresh seafood and shellfish, Cheese Club Kits, poultry, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs, organic eggs and infused oils, and Chef Poe’s specialty rubs and seasonings.

Crane River’s namesake item and fan favorite, the Cheese Club Kit, features a New England farm variety of cheeses curated by Chef Poe and includes detailed tasting notes and pairing suggestions. And for customers on the hunt for specific items, Chef Poe will source the product and deliver it quickly and safely. New items are added to Crane River’s permanent offerings weekly and seasonally.

Crane River Cheese Club currently delivers all over the North of Boston area with Chef Poe personally making deliveries beginning at 8 a.m. alongside his beagle, Salty. For the added safety of others, touch-free delivery is the standard with all deliveries.

For more information and to review their full selection of offerings, visit cranerivercheeseclub.com or check out their Facebook page.