When Halloween rolls around every year many stores sell the jumbo bags of snack-sized candy for all of the witches, superheroes, and mermaids trick or treating at your door. What if you are looking for something extra special for yourself this year? Throughout the North Shore candy shops specializing in handmade and Halloween themed treats are stocked up. Choose from hand dipped candy apples, s’mores candy corn, pumpkin pie fudge, witches warts, chocolate coffins, ‘Choc’uterie Trays, and more!

Tuck’s Candy Factory

Owned and operated by the Tuck family for almost a hundred years, Tuck’s Candy Factory in Rockport’s Dock Square churns out homemade confections daily using the same ingredients and techniques they’ve relied on for generations. They’re currently stocked up with chocolate witches, chocolate Halloween cats, Halloween peanut butter cups, Halloween chocolate covered Oreos , pumpkin gift boxes, gummy eyeballs and brains, sour jelly pumpkins, and even s’mores candy corn.

7 Dock Sq., Rockport, 978-546-2840, tuckscandyfactory.com

Photograph By Sarah Jordan McCaffery

Winfrey’s Fudge and Chocolates

The North Shore’s homegrown Winfrey’s has an impressive four locations — Rowley, Stoneham, Wenham, and Middleton — and while they’re known for their fudge, they’re stocking plenty of traditional Halloween specials this year. You’ll find pumpkin pie fudge, foiled chocolate leaves, and candy corn. They sell their festive fudge at ¼ pound, ½ pound, and even one pound.

42 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-948-7448; 143 Topsfield Rd., Wenham, 978-468-7448;189 S. Main St., Middleton, 978-429-8300; 41 Main St., Stoneham, 781-279-7448; winfreys.com

Photograph By Elise Sinagra

Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie

Boasting the title of “America’s oldest candy company,” Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie has operated out of Salem since 1806. They have some spooky Halloween offerings this year, like gummy pumpkins, witches warts, and a casket candy dish. But you also won’t want to miss out on the two old fashioned candies the shop is famous for: Blackjacks, stick candies made of black-strap molasses, and Gibraltors, hard candy confections that come in lemon and peppermint flavors and were peddled on the steps of Salem’s Old First Church in the early 1800s.

122 Derby St. Salem, 978-745-2744; 59 Main Street, North Andover, 978-689-3636; oldepeppercandy.com

Stowaway Sweets

Since 1929, Marblehead’s Stowaway Sweets has handcrafted chocolate confections — and even sold them to such famous clientele as Winston Churchill, FDR, Katherine Hepburn, and Oprah Winfrey. This Halloween they have cranberry meltaways, caramel apples, and dark chocolate pumpkin meltaways. But don’t miss out on their famous chocolate confections, too, like other meltaway flavors — smooth buttercream centers in flavors like lemon, peanut butter, or raspberry, covered in milk or dark chocolate.

154 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-0303, stowawaysweets.com

Curly Girl Candy Shop

Calling anyone with a wicked sweet tooth! One of the newer additions to Salem’s candy scene, the Curly Girl Candy Shop specializes in classic sugary penny candies. They have over 80 bulk bins stocked with Jelly Bellies, gummy candies, licorice, Bulls-Eyes, Kisses, chocolate coins, Charleston Chews, and so much more. In fact, we challenge you to find a type of candy they don’t carry. Sweet Support is their program to raise money for a different local non-profit organization every month. The featured April 2025 charity is The Salem Pantry.

140 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1553, curlygirlcandy.com

The Chocolate Pantry

Catering more to chocolate lovers than sugary candy aficionados? Check out the Chocolate Pantry on Salem’s Derby Street. The shop imports chocolate confections from around the world, so you’ll find selections you can’t get anywhere else — like Middle Eastern chocolate almonds, candied oranges dipped in Belgian chocolate, Arabian coffee beans, mango chocolate, and even imported marzipan.

140 Derby St., Salem, 978-744-7000, shopthechocolatepantry.com

Prides Crossing Confections

For over 40 years, this shop in Beverly’s Prides Crossing operated by chocolatier Chris Flynn has handcrafted high-quality chocolate confections. Have a crowd to feed? They offer a ‘Choc’uterie Tray filled with an assortment of their handmade chocolates and treats, weighing approximately 2+ pounds. They will customize the tray for your event and theme.

590 Hale St., Beverly, 978-927-2185, pridescrossingconfections.com

Simply Sweet

Simply Sweet is a local Newburyport favorite for handmade candy made in small batches. Their Halloween candy includes chocolate milk chocolate covered apples with seasonal toppings including candy corn.

12 Inn St., Newburyport, 978-462-3226, simplysweetnewburyport.com

Photograph By Joel Laino

Harbor Sweets

The home of the iconic Sweet Sloops with shops in Salem and Beverly (and Boston) has a vast array of Halloween candy this year. Offerings include a chocolate book of spells, a Halloween chocolate countdown calendar, Salem spiders, chocolate coffin boxes, and dark and milk chocolate witches – and more!

harborsweets.com

85 Leavitt Street, Salem, 978-745-7648

140 Rantoul Street, Beverly, 978-969-2779