Every October, the North Shore offers a plethora of Halloween events, from pumpkin carving and corn mazes to haunted hayrides to costume balls. No place, however, does Halloween quite like Salem. For 31 days each year, the city transforms from a historic, if quirky, destination into an immersive exploration of the fun, flamboyance, and general spookiness associated with Halloween.

“It’s not just one festival,” says Ashley Judge, executive director of Destination Salem. “You have the whole city coming together to create magic.”

Salem has, of course, been associated with the idea of supernatural forces ever since the witch hysteria of 1692 and 1693, in which more than 200 people across the North Shore were accused of witchcraft and 20 were executed for their supposed crimes. This grim history is still honored, but today the city also embraces and celebrates everything spooky, occult, and uncanny, particularly during October.

There is so much to see and explore in Salem’s downtown | Photographs by Elise Sinagra

Throughout the month, visitors to Salem are surrounded by events, activities, and people that embody the eeriness of the season. Gathered together under the umbrella name of “Haunted Happenings,” Salem’s festivities are the largest Halloween celebration in the world, with more than 1 million people visiting the Witch City each October, according to organizers.

What to do when you get there? October is the ideal time to come visit some of the city’s more enduringly popular attractions. The Salem Witch Museum uses life-size automated setpieces to tell the story of the witch trials, and the House of Seven Gables offers shadowy candlelit tours of the historic building and hosts storytellers recounting eerie tales.

At the renowned Peabody Essex Museum, visitors can learn the history of the witch trials through authentic 17th-century artifacts and documents, or try their hand at creating haunted house shadow puppet art. Those truly committed to immersing in the ghostly spirit of the season can score tickets for Haunted Histories: Condemned, a theatrical production that tells stories of murder and mystery across four of the museum’s historic houses.

Notch Brewery is a perfect spot to enjoy Oktoberfest | Photographs by Joel Laino

“For October visitors, [the museum] offers many ways to explore Salem’s history more deeply—through exhibitions, walking tours, and special programming,” says CEO Lynda Roscoe Hartigan.

A packed schedule of special events also ensures there is always something for visitors to do. A grand parade kicks off the month on October 2. Psychic encounters, tarot card readings, and seances, as well as nighttime ghost tours, are scheduled throughout the month, for those looking for a brush with the other side. There’s a pet costume parade, blown glass pumpkin workshops, magic shows, and so very much more.

Downtown markets — located both on Salem Common and at Old Town Hall — feature local artisans selling pottery (a mug for hot potions perhaps?), jewelry (everyone needs a crystal amulet), and other witchy and wonderful wares.

Settler is a hot spot in Salem | Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

“We all work really hard to find the best local makers possible,” says John Andrews, founder of placemaking consultancy Creative Collective, which manages several of the markets. “It’s a pretty great opportunity to showcase artisans from all over the East Coast.”

On Halloween itself, in addition to all the ongoing activities, live music will start on the common at noon. Several venues host costume balls or other parties, and, at 10 p.m. a light-up drone show will, for the first time, replace the traditional fireworks display.

The sheer size of the crowds can be daunting, local promoters admit. To ensure a successful visit, Judge recommends downloading and making ample use of the new Haunted Happenings app, which includes event listings, maps, updates on parking and road closures, and even guides to the nearest public bathrooms. Visitors looking to avoid the worst of the crowds will want to come on a Monday or Tuesday, she adds.

Hotel Salem is located on bustling Derby Street | Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Above all, Andrews says, visitors should respect the locals who abandon their town to the annual revelry and get into the often outrageous spirit of the month. Indeed, perhaps the most gratifying way to experience Salem in October, is simply to find a perch from which to watch the thousands of visitors stream by, many dressed in costumes, wearing elaborate makeup, or just fully expressing their true, weird selves.

“Knowing that there are some spaces and places people can still visit and know they can be authentically themselves is really important,” Andrews says. “You can just come and be who you are as freely as you want to be throughout the entire month.”

To-Dos

Peabody Essex Museum

Explore the art and history — spooky and otherwise — of Salem with a visit to this acclaimed museum.

pem.org

Settler

A mix of Mediterranean flavors created with locally sourced ingredients make this highly lauded restaurant a stand-out destination.

settlersalem.com

Ledger

With an emphasis on modern New England cuisine, Ledger serves up hearty, flavorful meals with contemporary flair.

ledgersalem.com

Goodnight Fatty

Check the rotating menu of outrageously indulgent cookies, then pop in to enjoy when the weekend-only shop is open.

goodnightfatty.com

Salem Witch Museum

Automated, life-size figures enact key events from the Salem Witch Trials at this classic Salem destination for a dose of history and drama.

salemwitchmuseum.com

House of Seven Gables

Tour the 17th-century merchant’s home that inspired the Nathanial Hawthorne novel of the same name.

7gables.org

The Good Witch

Bring the little ones to brew up a potion, decorate their own witch hat, or shop for witchy accessories. They’ll be enchanted.

goodwitchofsalem.com

Kakawa Chocolate

Warm up with a cup of rich, indulgent hot chocolate elixir, then choose a selection of hand-crafted chocolates to bring home.

kakawachocolates.com

Witch City Broom Co.

Create and decorate a custom witch’s broom for seasonal decor, a memento of your visit, or whatever use you can conjure.

witchcitybroomcompany.com

Hotel Salem

This boutique hotel is ideal for spending a night in the heart of the haunted action or for grabbing a drink and a casual meal at the city’s only rooftop bar.

larkhotels.com/hotels/the-hotel-salem

Notch Brewing

Enjoy the fall weather sipping European-style lagers and wheat beers at this 200-seat biergarten.

notchbrewing.com

Salem Trolley

Hop on board during the day for an eight-mile narrated tour featuring the city’s literary legacy, maritime lore, and, of course, witches, or opt for the evening “Tales and Tombstones” tour.

salemtrolley.com

Punto Urban Art Museum

Explore dozens of bold and often thought-provoking murals by global artists in the city’s Point neighborhood.

artistspuntourbanartmuseum.org