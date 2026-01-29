With winter in full swing here in New England and our New England Patriots heading to the Super Bowl, it’s officially GO TIME!!

When it comes to game day food, I opt for crowd pleasing apps with big flavor and zero fuss. These are dishes that can be made ahead, feed a team and don’t have you tethered to the kitchen so you can go enjoy kick off!

Straight from the pages of my cookbook, Oh $#!%, What’s for Dinner?: No-Fuss Weeknight Recipes You’ll Swear By, here are some of my game day all-stars! Happy Cooking & GO PATS!

Photograph By Maria Sansone

EGG ROLL LETTUCE WRAPS

(Serves 4–6)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 cup finely chopped green onions, plus more for serving

1 pound ground pork, beef or chicken

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bag (10 ounces) shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix

1 cup shredded carrots

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons duck sauce, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup crispy wonton strips

Butter lettuce leaves, for serving

Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add green onions and ground pork and cook until the meat is no longer pink. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Mix in cabbage, carrots, soy sauce, duck sauce, and ginger. Cook for 5 minutes, tossing frequently, or until vegetables are tender.

Spoon the mixture into butter lettuce leaves, top with wonton strips, green onions and serve with duck sauce.

Photograph By Maria Sansone

CAN’T-BELIEVE-THEY’RE-BAKED HOT GARLIC WINGS

(Makes 20–24 Wings)

Wing Marinade:

1/4 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Chicken:

2 pounds chicken wings

Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, taste

Combine wing marinade ingredients in a large Ziplock bag.

Place chicken wings in the marinade, a few at a time, shaking to coat each piece. Refrigerate

for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange wings on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 1 hour, flipping chicken halfway through.

Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve with homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

In a medium mixing bowl, combine mustard, salt, and pepper. Add softened cream cheese and mix well. Gradually whisk in vinegar. Slowly add the oil, whisking vigorously as you go. Fold in crumbled blue cheese, and mix well.