It’s been a long winter and a soggy spring, so when the warm weather finally hits, you better believe we North Shore folks are taking our talents outside to soak up every bit of sunshine. Here are just a few of my favorite alfresco dining spots to sip and savor a seaside summer.

Photographs By Elise Sinagra

1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar – Gloucester

Overlooking the iconic Gloucester Harbor, the spacious outdoor deck at Beauport Hotel offers stunning ocean views, seasonal coastal cuisine, and the perfect place to sip rosé all day! Gloucester-born Executive Chef Jon McKechnie brings the flavor with fresh, local ingredients, a lineup of inspired shareable plates, and elevated coastal entrées. Time it right so you’re there for golden hour! Indulge in one of their decadent desserts like the irresistible Affogato al Cafè and cozy up by the fire pit while catching a breathtaking sunset over the harbor.

beauporthotel.com/dining

Photographs By Shawn Henry

Woodman’s of Essex – Essex

If you want to kick back with award-winning fried seafood with a side of New England history, this is your spot! Woodman’s has been family-owned for over 100 years and they literally invented the fried clam! This legendary “seafood shack” is as open-air and relaxed as it gets. It feels like your own backyard. Grab a seat at a picnic table and dig into mouthwatering lobster rolls, crispy fried seafood (including Chubby’s Original Fried Clams), and steamers served in paper boxes with your feet in the grass. Prefer to actually be in your own yard? Grab a fried clam or chowder kit to-go.

woodmans.com

Ocean Bar at Mission on the Bay – Swampscott

Head straight to the rooftop at Mission on the Bay for panoramic waterfront views of Nahant Bay and a picturesque look at the Boston skyline. Kick things off with their crowd-pleasing tuna tartare while you peruse a menu packed with fresh seafood and bold international flavors. Soak in the killer views and sip a globally inspired cocktail, like their famous Mai Tai. If the weather doesn’t cooperate and you find yourself inside, no worries! The restaurant is perfectly nautical chic, with large bay windows that make you feel like you’re dining right on the water.

missiononthebay.com/ocean-bar

Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Finz Seafood & Grill – Salem

Pull up a chair right along Salem Harbor on the spacious patio at Finz for waterfront dining with an extensive menu. From seafood paella to a sushi and raw bar, there’s something for everyone. If you’re lucky enough to have a boat (or better yet, a friend with one!) you can even arrive in style and tie up right in Salem Harbor. Post dinner, take a stroll through downtown Salem, where you’ll find tons of shops from the spooky to the stylish. And if you saved room for dessert, you’re just steps away from sweet spots like Popped! Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream. The cherry on top to your night on the harbor!

hipfinz.com