Fall is when the region’s restaurant calendar gets interesting, and this year it’s stacked. Five openings land between September and November, including one international debut that’s been 20 years in the making and a homecoming three centuries in the works.

Here’s what to know about each—and when to start calling.

Hawksmoor Boston

Opening: September Where: 15 Necco Street, Fort Point

The season’s biggest arrival comes from London. Hawksmoor has spent two decades quietly becoming one of the most admired steakhouses in the world, and its first Boston location opens in September on the ground floor of 15 Necco. The room seats 200 and opens onto a large terrace with sweeping views of the Fort Point Channel.

The approach is simple and rigorously executed: thoughtfully and sustainably raised beef, dry-aged in house, cooked over charcoal. The Hawksmoor Eight—the group’s signature cuts—anchor the menu, backed by a bar program that was a 2025 James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalist and is known for Sub-Zero Martinis and Sour Cherry Negronis.

The Sunday roast, with all the trimmings, makes the trip across the Atlantic intact, along with several dishes created specifically for Boston.

Expect dark blue and green paneled walls, leather and velvet seating, and wood and brass-topped tables. What you won’t find: tablecloths, stiff uniforms, or stuffy service. Hawksmoor is a certified B Corp; 15 Necco holds Platinum LEED certification. Boston is the group’s 15th restaurant worldwide, opening in its 20th anniversary year.

thehawksmoor.com

Puritan Tavern

Opening: September Where: 20 Station Avenue, Groton

Chef Will Gilson is going home. The Groton native — whose family has been in town since before the Revolution, with roots going back more than 300 years — is opening Puritan Tavern in the former Station House Restaurant, an old fire station in the center of town. It’s the casual sibling to his award-winning Cambridge restaurant, Puritan and Company.

The menu is a well-made argument for New England: baked cod, bluefish pâté, chowder, and prime rib, given modern treatment, plus a tavern list of burgers, sandwiches, and roast meats. There’s a generous raw bar and a kids’ menu built with real thought behind it. Drinks cover classic cocktails, local beers, and wines by the glass, with a separate bottle list.

Design firm JTA is handling interiors, leaning into rustic New England tavern aesthetics. A second-floor event space holds 60, and there’s an 80-seat seasonal patio plus a large dedicated lot.

“Puritan Tavern will carry on the tradition of serving our neighbors and offering locals a place to convene and celebrate,” Gilson says. “The restaurant will give the people of Groton and surrounding communities a family-owned, approachable restaurant right in the town center.”

The Station House had been owned by the McElroy family since 2018, making this a torch-passing between two Groton families. It also complements Gilson’s wedding venue down the road, The Herb Lyceum, where the Communal Tasting Dinners — on hiatus since a 2024 fire—will return in the new space.

puritantavern.com | @puritantavern

LPM is opening at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street this fall.

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Opening: Early fall Where: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Back Bay

Founded in London in 2007, LPM built a global following on bright, ingredient-driven cooking, relaxed-but-polished service, and Belle Époque-inspired design. Its Boston debut—the group’s first move into the Northeast—takes over the former One + One space on the hotel’s second floor.

The through-line is the Côte d’Azur: Mediterranean ingredients, a light and expressive kitchen, and a room built for both long lunches and loud evenings. It joins a hotel that already houses izakaya-inspired Zuma and lobby bar Trifecta.

Rendering of Harry Hare’s interiors coming to Charles Street in Beacon Hill

Harry Hare’s

Opening: Early fall Where: 147 Charles Street, Beacon Hill

Charles Street is getting a proper English ale house. Harry Hare’s is going for the elevated neighborhood pub—cozy, warm, heavy on booth seating—with cocktails, beers and ales, and French and American wines alongside fish and chips, chicken pot pie, and steaks.

The menu also takes a welcome turn toward tandoori-fired charred naans and spicy chicken tikka masala, which is about as authentically British as it gets. Lunch, dinner, and weekend breakfast and brunch are all on the schedule.

harryhares.com | @harryharesboston

Citrus & Salt comes to Burlington this November with elevated Mexican dishes.

Citrus & Salt, Burlington

Opening: November Where: 19 Third Avenue, Burlington

Chef Jason Santos is bringing his coastal Mexican restaurant north for a second location, landing in Burlington’s Third Ave Shopping and Lifestyle Center. The formula that made the original a fixture carries over: airy, beachy rooms, bright color, and hand-painted sugar skulls, flamingos, and flowers throughout.

The new space adds a private dining room and an expansive patio—which will make its real case next summer.

citrusandsaltboston.com | @citrussaltburlington

Opening dates are subject to change. Check each restaurant’s website for reservations.