Unless you are spending the Christmas season in Italy, we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes than here on the North Shore. Combine the freshest seafood around with a slate of talented chefs who are devoted to all things local, and it’s a recipe for an indulgent meal. From acclaimed chef-driven menus to a classic Italian feast available to go, read on for the top options this holiday season.

FRANK Restaurant, Beverly | Dec. 6

Like surprises? The feast at Frank McClelland’s monthly Apple Street Supper Club hews so closely to local and seasonal sourcing that the menu for their feast is under wraps. “The seasons here change so rapidly, it allows us to be hyper-active in working with as many seasonal ingredients as possible and sharing that with the community,” says FRANK’s Chef de Cuisine, Graeme Gilchrist. “Without giving anything away, we have far surpassed just seven different types of fish for this event. It is so fun to be able to look at what we can source seasonally and locally and how many different things we can do.”

What we do know: the feast will encompass five courses, including delicious dishes like Broiled Oyster with Shrimp Stuffing, Bacala Mantecato, and Insalata di Mare, each paired with wine, as well as passed appetizers and a welcome cocktail. In classic supper club style, the meal will be served at communal tables so you can make new friends while catching up with old. “Communal seating makes things more enjoyable across the board,” Gilcrist says. “It makes the entire evening feel much more like an experience, not just dinner.”

Details: $125 per person, excluding gratuity. Purchase tickets here.

Row 34, Burlington | Dec. 6, 13, 19

Chef Jeremy Sewall literally wrote the book on seafood – more than one in fact. So you can bet that these feasts will be an evening to remember. Beginning at 7 p.m., enjoy a raw bar reception with crab toasts and smoked bluefish pate, followed by a seated three-course seafood dinner featuring items like House-Smoked Salmon scallion cream cheese, with caviar, on rye toast and Cacio de Pepe with grilled Maine lobster, Parmesan, parsley crumbs. Holiday dishes curated by Chef Sewell and Chef Isaac Reyes with wine pairings selected by Wine Director, Laura Staley.

Details: $125 per person. Purchase tickets here.

Ledger Restaurant & Bar, Salem | Dec. 12

Eat exceptionally well and feel good while doing it at Ledger’s celebrity-chef studded fundraiser for No Kid Hungry. After a COVID pause, the event returns for a third year, featuring a different beloved culinary artist for each of seven courses. Among the offerings, Colin Lynch, whose approach to fish has become legendary at his secret sushi bar No Relation, is presenting a Grilled Seaweed Polenta Madeleine with oyster cream, lardo, and caviar, and Dave Bazirgan of Uni will be making Nantucket Bay Scallop Sashimi with chestnut, buddha’s hand, and a Burgundy truffle vinaigrette.

All that talent was rounded up by Ledger’s Executive Chef Daniel Gursha, who will be presenting a Swordfish en Brodetto de Pesce, with swordfish-nduja, clams, mussels, scallop, and squid. “How many times you get to seven chefs under one roof?” Gursha marvels, noting that between work … and more work… and maybe family, chefs rarely have time to gather.

They are all volunteers too – from the seven chefs to the servers right down to a bevy of top area sommeliers serving wine. That way, as much money as possible can go to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength focused on ending childhood hunger. “I do the same charity every year,” Gursha says. “It’s something that I’m passionate about.”

Details: $150 per person, including wine pairing, excluding tax and gratuity. Visit ledgersalem.com for tickets and a complete menu.

Brine, Newburyport | Dec. 22

Enjoy a coastal chic feast with an optional Italian wine pairing at this Spanish-Italian-inflected temple to fresh fish in all its forms, from raw bivalves and crudo to grilled octopus and risotto.

Details: $85 dinner + $45 wine pairing. For reservations, visit brineoyster.com.

Ristorante Lucia, Winchester | Dec. 24

Are you all about the classics? Lucia’s for you. Owned by the Frattaroli family for 44 years, this Winchester institution brings the time-honored traditions and cuisine from Sulmona, Italy, where the Frattarolis have their roots. The menu includes Baccala Fritters, Vongole Ripieni, and Paccheri con Salmone Spricciolata, with Panettone and Eggnog Bread Pudding for dessert. Spend Christmas Eve in their festive dining room, or bring the feast home with you — Takeout pre-orders can be placed until December 21st.

Details: To make a reservation or place an order, visit luciab.st/christmas-eve-2022 or call 617-367-2353.