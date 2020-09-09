This Sunday, Salem celebrates its annual Taste of the Gables, featuring digs from local restaurants. This year, however, the event is virtual. Now called the “Twist on the Taste,” the event raises proceeds to help the House of the Seven Gables.
At 5 p.m. this Sunday, enjoy a great meal and glass of wine in the comfort of your own home. To register and sign up for event, which costs $30, head to 7gables.ejoinme.org.
Make sure to place your order by tonight, Wednesday, at 11:59 p.m. Pick up will be on Sunday between 3:30 and 4:45 p.m.
The event also includes an auction—once you register for the event, you’ll also receive an email with instructions on how to register to bid on the auction items or raise a virtual paddle. For a sneak peek, visit twistonthetaste2020.ggo.bid.
For those who register, you will also receive a link on Saturday to enjoy the video on September 13 at 5 p.m. while enjoying your meal.
Local restaurants have prepared special menus just for this event. Take a look at the full lineup below.
—
A Twist on the Taste of the Gables
—
Sea Level Salem – $35/person
Sea Level Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions,
apple smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, creamy farmers dressing
Tuscan Fried Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, artichoke spinach ravioli, roasted tomatoes, apple smoked butter sauce, balsamic reduction
Cookies & Milk
Three warm chocolate chip cookies, iced cold milk
—
Finz $35/person
Caesar Salad
A classic with our famous house made dressing and croutons
Crab Cake Stuffed Haddock
Served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, and topped with seafood sherry cream sauce
Key Lime Pie
—
The Cheese Shop of Salem $20/person
A transportable cheese board with a selection of 4 of your favorite cheeses. Comes with crackers and dried fruit. Meant for one hungry person but enough nibbles for 2.
—
Ledger $50/person
French Onion Soup
Duck confit, sweet onion bread, gruyere cheese
Smoked Giannone Half Chicken
Spiced squash puree, Autumn vegetable fricassee, pumpkin seed salsa
Chai Carrot Cake Swiss Roll
Cinnamon cream cheese buttercream, cranberry anglaise, candied walnut
—
FRANK $40/person
FRANK Smoke Haddock Chowder
With cornbread crouton
Smoke-Roasted Pork Chop
Late summer succotash and stone fruit
Corn Custard Cake
With blueberries and brown butter
—
Hawthorne Hotel $40/person
Nathaniel’s Salad
Candied walnuts, dried cherries, and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens with maple vinaigrette
Braised Short Rib
Merlot-braised, slow-cooked short rib, served with mashed sweet potatoes and caramelized onions
Nathaniel’s Bread Pudding
Nathaniel’s lifelong beloved recipe of warm chocolate and caramelized pear bread pudding with Chef’s bourbon caramel and cinnamon whipped cream
—
Maria’s Gourmet $40/platter
Kennedy Platter
A combination platter with 2 cheeses (one hard, one soft), salami, prosciutto, grapes, hummus, pita wedges, and strawberries for garnish. Feeds up to 6 people.
—
Is your mouth watering yet? Visit 7gables.org for more information and to book your reservation.