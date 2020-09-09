This Sunday, Salem celebrates its annual Taste of the Gables, featuring digs from local restaurants. This year, however, the event is virtual. Now called the “Twist on the Taste,” the event raises proceeds to help the House of the Seven Gables.

At 5 p.m. this Sunday, enjoy a great meal and glass of wine in the comfort of your own home. To register and sign up for event, which costs $30, head to 7gables.ejoinme.org.

Make sure to place your order by tonight, Wednesday, at 11:59 p.m. Pick up will be on Sunday between 3:30 and 4:45 p.m.

The event also includes an auction—once you register for the event, you’ll also receive an email with instructions on how to register to bid on the auction items or raise a virtual paddle. For a sneak peek, visit twistonthetaste2020.ggo.bid.

For those who register, you will also receive a link on Saturday to enjoy the video on September 13 at 5 p.m. while enjoying your meal.

Local restaurants have prepared special menus just for this event. Take a look at the full lineup below.

—

A Twist on the Taste of the Gables

—

Sea Level Salem – $35/person

Sea Level Wedge Salad

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions,

apple smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, creamy farmers dressing

Tuscan Fried Shrimp

Jumbo shrimp, artichoke spinach ravioli, roasted tomatoes, apple smoked butter sauce, balsamic reduction

Cookies & Milk

Three warm chocolate chip cookies, iced cold milk

—

Finz $35/person

Caesar Salad

A classic with our famous house made dressing and croutons

Crab Cake Stuffed Haddock

Served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, and topped with seafood sherry cream sauce

Key Lime Pie

—

The Cheese Shop of Salem $20/person

A transportable cheese board with a selection of 4 of your favorite cheeses. Comes with crackers and dried fruit. Meant for one hungry person but enough nibbles for 2.

—

Ledger $50/person

French Onion Soup

Duck confit, sweet onion bread, gruyere cheese

Smoked Giannone Half Chicken

Spiced squash puree, Autumn vegetable fricassee, pumpkin seed salsa

Chai Carrot Cake Swiss Roll

Cinnamon cream cheese buttercream, cranberry anglaise, candied walnut

—

FRANK $40/person

FRANK Smoke Haddock Chowder

With cornbread crouton

Smoke-Roasted Pork Chop

Late summer succotash and stone fruit

Corn Custard Cake

With blueberries and brown butter

—

Hawthorne Hotel $40/person

Nathaniel’s Salad

Candied walnuts, dried cherries, and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens with maple vinaigrette

Braised Short Rib

Merlot-braised, slow-cooked short rib, served with mashed sweet potatoes and caramelized onions

Nathaniel’s Bread Pudding

Nathaniel’s lifelong beloved recipe of warm chocolate and caramelized pear bread pudding with Chef’s bourbon caramel and cinnamon whipped cream

—

Maria’s Gourmet $40/platter

Kennedy Platter

A combination platter with 2 cheeses (one hard, one soft), salami, prosciutto, grapes, hummus, pita wedges, and strawberries for garnish. Feeds up to 6 people.

—

Is your mouth watering yet? Visit 7gables.org for more information and to book your reservation.